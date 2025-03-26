Some e-bikes to be banned on London Underground after station fires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All non-folding e-bikes will be banned on parts of London’s transport network from the end of the month to ensure the safety of customers and staff, Transport for London has announced.

TfL will become the first transport operator in the UK to enforce a ban on its services, which will come into effect on 31 March.

All non-folding e-bikes, including standard cycles that have been converted to e-bikes using conversion kits, will no longer be permitted to travel on most TfL services, including on the Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR.

The announcement comes after a “small number of incidents” where non-foldable e-bikes have caught fire on the transport system in London.

One e-bike caught fire on a Tube station platform at Rayners Lane in north-west London back in February, which led to the Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines being suspended. The fire was put out within 30 minutes by London Fire Brigade.

Transport union Aslef, the train drivers’ union, called for a ban to e-bikes on the Underground after the blaze on Rayners Lane, threatening to strike over the matter.

The operator said it has been working closely with the London Fire Brigade and other partners to carry out a “comprehensive review of the safety of e-bikes and their suitability for carriage on the TfL transport network.”

They added that cycles adapted with electronic conversion kits pose a greater fire risk than purpose-built e-bikes, but it could be hard to differentiate between modified and un-modified e-bikes.

open image in gallery E-bikes such as lime bikes have become a popular mode of transport ( PA Wire )

“Until improved product safety measures are in place for converted cycles, batteries and chargers, a ban is necessary for all non-folded e-bikes. TfL and LFB continue to work with Government to seek improved product safety for electronic cycles.

“TfL is not aware of any reports of foldable e-bike fires in London, and there are fewer opportunities for foldable cycles to be converted into e-bikes using conversion kits, due to their specific shape, size and mechanical constraints.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, expressed his concern over the number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes had caught fire.

“The safety of Londoners is my top priority and, while most e-bikes are safe, there have been a small number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes have caught fire on the transport system, which have caused me great concern.

“This is why, following a comprehensive review of the safety of e-bikes, TfL is banning all non-folding e-bikes on tube and rail services. I have asked TfL to continue to work with Government and partners to improve e-bike safety as we build a safer London for everyone.”

open image in gallery Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said the decision followed a ‘comprehensive review’ of the safety of e-bikes (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

TfL’s Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, Lilli Matson, said that the priority remained the safety of customers and colleagues, adding: “This safety ban will play a vital role in keeping our transport system safe for everyone, and we continue to work with partners in government and beyond to improve e-bike safety.”

London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner for Prevention, Protection & Policy, Charlie Pugsley, said the move was welcomed by the service, due to the risk that e-bike batteries can pose.

“While we recognise the sustainable benefits e-bikes, and micromobility generally, bring to our city, the reality is that across London we have been seeing an e-bike or e-scooter fire every other day, on average, and we have particular concern about the risk posed by conversion kits or modified e-bikes. When these fires occur, they can be sudden, incredibly ferocious and produce smoke that is extremely toxic.”

Non-folding bikes are currently not permitted on buses and trams, nor are e-bikes permitted on the IFS Cloud Cable Car. Non-foldable e-bikes will continue to be permitted on the Woolwich Ferry, river services (subject to operator), coach services (subject to operator), and on the Silvertown Tunnel Cycle Shuttle Service when it opens on 7 April.

TfL clarified that these changes were under review, pending future measures to improve product safety by the Government, due to the importance of e-bikes and micro-mobility in the city.