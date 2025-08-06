Man on e-bike kills goose after ploughing into birds in ‘horrific’ act
The RSPCA has launched an appeal over the ‘extremely distressing’ incident
At least one goose has been killed and others left seriously injured after they were mown down by a man on an e-bike.
One animal sustained “catastrophic injuries” including a collapsed neck and another was left bleeding and feared dead following the hit and run. Witnesses were “horrified” after the driver reportedly rode “at speed” near a canal path in Leigh, Greater Manchester, on 18 July.
The RSPCA has now launched an appeal for more information following the incident, which it described as “extremely distressing”. The charity has asked anyone who witnessed the hit and run by Anchor Field to come forward.
RSPCA Inspector Rachel Whalley said: “This was an extremely distressing act. These poor birds would have had no way to escape the high speed of the scooter, and the injuries described are truly horrific. Whether it was lack of care or intentional, the driver of the scooter did not stop to check on the geese.
“We’re incredibly concerned and keen to speak to anyone who may be able to shed some light on what happened here.”
The charity said one bird was found with a collapsed neck, heavy bleeding, and possible eye trauma, a second was bleeding but managed to get back in the water and is feared dead, and the condition of a third goose is unknown.
The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, and riding a dark-coloured or navy-blue electric scooter. The charity said he was wearing a cap and had medium build with curly hair.
Ms Whalley added: “We’ve already received multiple calls and messages from concerned members of the public and are grateful for their help. We know there are many homes in the area with security cameras and doorbell footage - this may be key in helping us identify the scooter rider.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01580380.
