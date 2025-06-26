Three people taken to hospital after college double-decker bus ends up in river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A double-decker bus carrying sixth-form college students has crashed off a road and ended up in a river, leaving three people being taken to hospital as “high priority” patients with 14 others treated at the scene.

The Blustar bus carrying pupils from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College came off the road and ended up in a river at Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh, Hampshire, at 10.07am on Thursday.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We have sent multiple units to the incident including five ambulances, two helicopters, and specialist response units.

“We’re continuing to support and assess patients on scene. All patients have been removed from the bus. Three high priority patients are being taken to hospital. Around 14 with less serious injuries are being treated on scene.”

The college posted on Facebook that an incident centre had been set up for parents and it was “working closely” with police.

It states: “We are aware of an incident involving the College 607 Bus. College staff are working closely with the police to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

“We ask that people do not attend the actual scene. For concerned parents, an incident centre has been established at The Hub at Bishopstoke.

“An officer and college staff will be available at The Hub to provide updates and address any questions you may have.”

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Bishopstoke Road in Eastleigh, after College Bus 607 for Barton Peveril students left the carriageway into a river.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road has been closed so please avoid the area.

“It is anticipated the road may be closed for up to 12 hours for investigation and recovery work.

“Everyone on the bus has been accounted for and all injured persons are being treated by the ambulance service.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We are on scene of an RTC involving one double decker bus that went off the road in Bishopstoke, Eastleigh.

“Fire crews from Eastleigh, St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and Portchester are in attendance alongside emergency service colleagues.

“People are asked to avoid the area to help emergency services deal with this incident.”

Richard Tyldsley, Bluestar general manager, said: “One of our buses, carrying students to Barton Peveril College, was involved in an incident earlier this morning in Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh.

“Reports suggest the bus left the highway and came to rest in a shallow river.

“There were 19 passengers on-board at the time. Our driver and at least two of the passengers have confirmed injuries, and we are awaiting further updates on the status of others on-board.

“We do not currently have full details of their injuries and are following their progress closely.

“Our thoughts are with everybody involved, and we wish those who were injured a full and speedy recovery.

“At this time, we do not know the circumstances behind this incident and are carrying out an immediate investigation. We are also assisting the police as they carry out their own inquiries.”