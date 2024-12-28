Confusion as Easter eggs hit shop shelves before New Year’s Eve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shoppers have been left bemused after spotting Easter eggs on supermarket shelves before New Year’s Eve.

With Easter Sunday falling on 20 April next year, customers shared their confusion on social media after finding chocolate eggs and hot cross buns already for sale in shops including Morrisons, Tesco and Asda.

One user, called Jingle1991, shared an image of Malteser Bunnies in Sainsbury’s on Christmas Eve and pointed out: “Jesus hasn’t even been born yet.”

Meanwhile, Gary Evans from Margate shared a shot of Creme Eggs on display in Morrisons in Margate on Boxing Day.

“I just think it’s crazy that everything is so superficial and meaninglessly commercial… (there’s) something quite frantic about it,” the 66-year-old said.

Joseph Robinson found Easter confectionary including Cadbury Mini Eggs, and themed Kit-Kat and Kinder Surprise products at his local Morrisons in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday evening.

“It’s funny, as they’ve not even managed to shift the Christmas chocolates off the shelves yet and they’re already stocking for Easter,” the 35-year-old admin support worker said.

“I wish that supermarkets weren’t so blatantly consumerist-driven and would actually allow customers and staff time to decompress during the Christmas period.”

Asked if he was tempted to make a purchase, Mr Robinson added: “As a vegan it holds no appeal to me!”

Mike Chalmers, a devout Christian from Chippenham, Wiltshire, was slightly less critical after spotting a display entitled: “Celebrate this Easter with Cadbury.”

“Christmas and Easter are the two centrepoints of the Christian good news story so it’s no bad thing to see the connections,” the 44-year-old said.

“It’s about more than shapes of chocolate though!”

Marketing consultant Andrew Wallis admitted he was surprised to see Easter eggs in the Co-op in Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, but added it also illustrates “forward-thinking” from big businesses.

“It made me reflect on how big brands are always thinking ahead and planning early,” said the 54-year-old from the Isle of Man, who provides marketing advice to the fitness industry.

“My message to retailers would be: while planning ahead is important, it’s also essential to be mindful of consumer sentiment.

“Some might feel it’s too early for seasonal products like this but others might see it as a sign of forward-thinking.

“Striking the right balance is key to keeping customers happy.”