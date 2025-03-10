One person in hospital after 36 mariners rescued in North Sea oil tanker crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person is in hospital after 36 mariners were rescued following a crash between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea, a local MP has said.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said both crews were “safe and accounted for” after the collision off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday morning.

The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate said jet fuel was released and there were “multiple explosions onboard” when the vessel suffered a ruptured cargo tank after being hit by the container ship Solong.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

Tory MP Mr Stuart said: “Like many people across Beverley and Holderness and beyond, I’ve been watching the images from off the coast of Withernsea with a great deal of concern.

“I’ve now spoken with the Transport Secretary and I understand that only one person is in hospital.

“The other 36 mariners across both crews are safe and accounted for.

“While we will be thankful that everyone has been brought ashore, I continue to be concerned about the potential ecological impact.”

A statement from Crowley, which manages the oil tanker, read: “At approximately 10am on March 10, 2025, while anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull, United Kingdom, the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the container ship Solong.

“The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision. A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reportedly released.

“The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for.

“Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel.

“Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.”

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am involving US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate and Portuguese-registered container ship Solong.

The American tanker was at anchor, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, told the PA news agency 13 casualties were initially brought in on a Windcat 33 vessel, followed by another 10 on a harbour pilot boat and nine on another pilot’s vessel.

Mr Boyers said he had been told there was “a massive fireball”, adding: “It’s too far out for us to see – about 10 miles – but we have seen the vessels bringing them in.

“They must have sent a mayday out – luckily, there was a crew transfer vessel out there already.

“Since then, there has been a flotilla of ambulances to pick up anyone they can find.”

Footage of the incident showed at least one vessel on fire, with clouds of black smoke coming out of the oil tanker.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m concerned to hear of the collision between two vessels in the North Sea this morning and am liaising with officials and HM Coastguard as the situation develops.

“I want to thank all emergency service workers involved for their continued efforts in responding to the incident.”

A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it has deployed investigators to Grimsby.

She added: “Our team of inspectors and support staff are gathering evidence and undertaking a preliminary assessment of the accident to determine our next steps.”

An RNLI spokesman said: “Four lifeboat crews have been called to an incident off the East Yorkshire coast this morning.

“At 10.20am, HM Coastguard tasked Bridlington, Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe and Skegness lifeboats to support their response to two vessels that were reported to have been in collision with each other.

“There were reports that a number of people had abandoned the vessels following a collision and there were fires on both ships.

“By 11.40am, Cleethorpes had been stood down while Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Skegness continued to support search and rescue efforts.

“The incident is ongoing with the RNLI and HM Coastguard working together.”

Downing Street said details of the cause of the collision were “still becoming clear”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was an “extremely concerning situation”.

He said: “We thank the emergency services for their rapid response. I understand the Department for Transport is working closely with the coastguard to help support the response to the incident.

“We’re obviously monitoring the situation, we’ll continue to co-ordinate the response and we’re grateful to emergency personnel for their continued efforts.”

Asked if there were any theories about what happened, the spokesman said: “My understanding is the details are still becoming clear, so I don’t want to speculate on that.”

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has deployed a team to conduct a preliminary assessment, the spokesman said.

A wildlife charity boss said jet fuel leaking into the Humber could be “devastating for the wildlife of the estuary” as many birds are gathering offshore ahead of the nesting season and there are “significant numbers” of seals in the area.

Martin Slater, Director of Operations at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “East Yorkshire’s coast is home to protected and significant colonies of seabirds including puffins, razorbills, gannets and kittiwakes.

“Many birds are gathering offshore on the sea ahead of the nesting season. There are significant numbers of Atlantic grey seals in the area, many rearing this year’s young, as well as porpoises and other cetaceans around Spurn.

“If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devastating for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats.”

Greenpeace UK said it was “too early” to know the extent of any environmental damage.

A spokesperson said: “We are monitoring reports of a cargo vessel crashing into an oil tanker off the coast of Yorkshire very closely.

“Both the high speed of the collision and the footage of the aftermath are cause for great concern.

“Right now, our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident and the emergency services responding to the situation.

“At this stage, it’s too early to assess the extent of any environmental damage. But the magnitude of any impact will depend on a number of factors, including the amount and type of oil carried by the tanker, the fuel carried by both ships, and how much of that, if any, has entered the water.”