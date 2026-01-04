Family tribute to ‘selfless hero’ who died trying to help people in sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “selfless hero” who died after trying to help people stuck in the sea off the East Yorkshire coast has been named by police as 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe.

Two people died and a third is missing after the incident in the seaside town of Withernsea on Friday afternoon.

Mr Ratcliffe’s family paid tribute on Sunday, saying he was a “true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others”.

“So many lives are now shattered that you’re gone,” they added.

“You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever.

“A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.

“Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.”

Humberside Police said they were called to Central Promenade in Withernsea at 3.15pm on Friday.

Mr Ratcliffe was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.

The body of a 45-year-old woman was recovered from the sea and a third person remains missing.

“Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area as officers continue to search for the one remaining missing person,” the force added.

HM Coastguard said it was standing down its search on Saturday afternoon.