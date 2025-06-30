Monday set to be one of the hottest June days ever with temperatures to hit 34C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Monday is set to be one of the hottest June days on record, with highs of 34C serving tennis fans a sweltering start to Wimbledon.

Much of England will enter a fourth day of a heatwave, forecast to be hotter than holiday spots in Barbados, Jamaica and Mexico.

Since 1960, UK temperatures in June have surpassed 34C in only three years, with the hottest being 35.6C, recorded on June 28 1976.

Wimbledon is set for its hottest opening day ever on Monday, with temperatures expected to surpass the previous record of 29.3C set on June 25 2001.

The hottest day the tournament has seen was on July 1 2015 when temperatures reached 35.7C.

A tropical night may also be on the cards, with parts of England to stay above 20C overnight into Tuesday, the Met Office said.

Parts of south-east England could then hit 35C on Tuesday.

But, Scotland and Northern Ireland face heavy rain and cooler temperatures.

Charlwood in Surrey recorded the hottest temperature of the year so far at 33.2C on June 21.

A second amber heat health alert in two weeks came into force on Friday.

The alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, the South East, the South West and the East of England, will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, warning of significant impacts on health and social care services.

An amber alert was previously issued for all regions in England on June 19, the first time it had been used since September 2023.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Thomas Goodall said: “London is already facing its second heatwave of the year and we know that people will be looking forward to getting outside to enjoy the wonderful weather.

“But the high temperatures and low rainfall in recent months means the current risk of wildfires is severe.

“So far this year, firefighters have responded to around 14 wildfires in the capital.

“There have also been countless callouts to smaller fires involving grass, trees and in other outdoor spaces, as well as in people’s gardens.

“During this latest heatwave, it is important everyone acts responsibly to prevent fires from occurring.

“As the weather has been so dry, it only takes a few sparks to lead to a fire spreading rapidly.

“In London, this is can be dangerous because so many of our green spaces lie close to homes and other properties.”