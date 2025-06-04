Exhibition of prehistoric Giants to make UK debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An exhibition of giant prehistoric animals will make its UK debut this year.

Giants, developed by the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences and toured by Nomad Exhibitions, will open at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery on August 2.

It will then move to the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh in January 2026.

The exhibition focuses on creatures such as the woolly mammoth, which roamed the Earth after the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Giants spans a period of 66 million years to the present day, and highlights the need to protect existing giant species such as elephants and whales.

It features life-sized 3D models and nearly complete skeletons, including giant shark Otodus megalodon; the Mammuthus primigenius or woolly mammoth, which weighed between six and eight tonnes; and Gigantopithecus blacki, an Asian primate the size of three orangutans.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to step into the shoes of palaeontologists and biologists, using interactive resources and engaging with the scientific processes behind fossil discovery and reconstruction.

Immersive projections recreate the natural habitats of previous giant species, providing context to their existence and extinction.

The exhibition also warns of the threat of extinction posed to elephants, rhinoceroses and whales and the “urgent need” to protect endangered species.

The announcement coincides with World Environment Day on Thursday, which this year is focused on ending plastic pollution.

Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Giants exhibition to Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

“This inspiring installation not only captures the imagination with its monumental scale but also delivers a vital message about sustainability and our shared responsibility to protect the planet.

“Birmingham Museums is committed to using storytelling to engage communities with the challenges of our time and Giants does exactly that in a powerful and accessible way.”

Dr Nick Fraser, keeper of Natural Sciences at National Museums Scotland, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing Giants to Scotland next year.

“Popular attention on prehistoric life tends to focus either on dinosaurs or on our own earliest human ancestors, which leaves a relatively neglected gap of around 60 million years of natural history.

“Giants is a striking invitation to us all to think about that period, to see how nature adapts over time, and also to reflect on the ways in which current human activity is denying that time to today’s endangered giants.”