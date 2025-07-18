DWP issues scam warning over text claiming to help with energy bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has urged people to be wary of scams from fraudsters pretending to offer financial support from the government.

Due to the range of benefits and financial support on offer from the department, it is often impersonated by scammers looking to take advantage of people’s financial situations.

The most recent scam text people are receiving invites the recipient to apply for an ‘Energy Support Scheme’ to help with the high cost of gas and electricity. There is no scheme currently offered by the DWP under this name, although some support with energy bills is available for eligible households.

The department advises anyone wary of a text they have received to report it via the government’s ‘Stop! Think Fraud’ campaign. Official guidance from the scheme reads: “Nobody is immune from fraud. The criminals behind it target people online and in their homes, often emotionally manipulating their victims before they steal money or personal data.

“But there is something we can do. By staying vigilant and always taking a moment to stop, think and check whenever we’re approached, we can help to protect ourselves and each other from fraud.”

The warning is the second made in two weeks by the DWP over fraudulent texts, as scammers continue to try and target vulnerable people.

Last month, a widespread scam attempt targeting vulnerable pensioners was carried out as fraudsters looked to take advantage of recent changes to the Winter Fuel Payment. Although pensioners now don’t need to do anything to receive the payment, many reported seeing texts asking them to send financial details before an urgent deadline to receive their payment.

For those struggling with energy bills, there are a number of government-backed scheme available. The first is the Warm Home Discount, which will provide six million low-income households with a one-off £150 taken directly from their energy bills this winter. This is up from four million last year following a recent rule change.

Certain households can also take advantage of the Household Support Fund, administered by local authorities. Councils have freedom to administer this how they see fit, but many offer support with energy bills through the fund. Eligible households must contact their authority to apply.

Alongside this, a number of energy suppliers offer help for those struggling with their energy bills. These include British Gas, Scottish Power, EDF, E.ON and Octopus. Again, those interested usually need to get in touch to find out what is on offer.