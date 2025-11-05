DWP confirms when two major benefits will be scrapped
Labour minister Sir Stephen Timms has issued a message to Independent readers
Two major benefits will be abolished early next year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed, with claimants being urged to ensure they don’t miss the deadline to switch to alternatives.
From 1 April 2026, both Income Support (IS) and Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) will be ending, and any existing claims for the benefit stopped. This is part of the DWP’s migration of all ‘legacy benefits’ to Universal Credit, which began in 2022.
The DWP says it expects there to be no one still claiming either of the benefits by April. However, latest figures show there were still more than 80,000 in receipt of the benefits in February this year.
All recipients of both IS and JSA should receive a letter asking them to begin the managed migration process before the cut-off, which they must respond to. This ‘migration notice letter’ will give a deadline to begin a claim for Universal Credit, typically three months after receipt.
Entitlement to the benefits that are being faced out will end two weeks after this date. Those who are unable to claim by the deadline on the migration notice can ask the DWP to extend it.
Minister for social security and disability, Sir Stephen Timms, said: “With IS and JSA due to close early next year, my message to Independent readers is simple - if you get a letter asking you to move to Universal Credit, please don't ignore it. It's really important you respond so you keep getting the support you're entitled to.
“There's plenty of help at hand for those making the move, including our dedicated helpline, guidance on GOV.UK, and Citizens Advice's free Help to Claim service. We're also offering extra support like phone calls and home visits for people moving from Employment and Support Allowance.”
The minister is currently tasked with reviewing the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) following Labour’s damaging U-turn over tightening eligibility for the benefit. He is expected to deliver a report with his findings in Autumn 2026.
Guidance from the DWP states that if a person’s entitlement to Universal Credit is lower than their legacy benefit entitlement will receive ‘transitional protection’.
This will be a top-up payment that ensures their Universal Credit is no less than what they were receiving before. The protection will continue until the claimant’s Universal Credit entitlement matches what they were receiving from their legacy benefits.
The government offers guidance on how to apply for Universal Credit on their website.
