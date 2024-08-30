DWP is sending energy bill discounts to millions this winter – what you need to know

Support truly

The DWP will soon begin sending out letters to millions of households across the UK informing them that they are eligible for £150 in energy bill support this winter – and possibly even more.

Households in receipt of certain benefits will be eligible for the Warm Home Discount, designed to provide a crucial top up towards energy costs during the colder months.

Most will qualify either if they get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit or are on a low income with high energy costs. They must also be a customer of one of the 25 energy suppliers that have signed up to the scheme.

If eligible, a £150 discount will be automatically applied as credit to your electricity account sometime between October and March.

However, if you receive confirmation that you were eligible but did not get the discount last year, the DWP advises that you get in touch with your energy supplier. You can also contact the Warm Home Discount helpline on 0800 030 9322 if you believe you are eligible but haven’t received a letter by mid January.

The discount will likely prove vital to millions of households who are struggling with high bills, as the Ofgem energy price cap is set to by almost £150 from October 1.

Amid the rising costs, Ministers met with energy bosses at the end of August to discuss ways of supporting vulnerable households. Energy consumers minister, Miatta Fahnbulleh, has now promised that there will be more support this winter.

Energy UK, the body which represents suppliers, had called for the government to double the Warm Home Discount to £300 ahead of the talks. This would match the £200 to £300 that many pensioners will be missing this winter after Labour made the controversial move to change the eligibility for Winter Fuel Payments.

Others have called for a social tariff for fuel use, which would see low-income households given reduced bills by suppliers. This measure has been backed by Citizens Advice and money expert Martin Lewis.

Here is the full list of suppliers which are part of the Warm Home Discount Scheme:

100Green (formerly Green Energy UK or GEUK)

Affect Energy – see Octopus Energy

Boost

British Gas

Bulb Energy – see Octopus Energy

Co-op Energy - see Octopus Energy

E - also known as E (Gas and Electricity)

Ecotricity

E.ON Next

EDF

Good Energy

London Power

Octopus Energy

Outfox the Market

OVO

Rebel Energy

Sainsbury’s Energy

Scottish Gas – see British Gas

ScottishPower

Shell Energy Retail

So Energy

Tomato Energy

TruEnergy

Utilita

Utility Warehouse

Speaking after her meeting with the energy suppliers, Ms Fahnbulleh said:“Despite the tough inheritance, we will do everything in our power to support vulnerable households with their energy bills this winter.

“The determination to protect vulnerable families was clear. And we are committed to putting in place winter support this October. We will be hashing out the details over the next month so that families that need it are protected in the colder months.”