Driving test pass rate reaches three-year high

Britain’s driving test pass rate has reached its highest level in more than three years, suggesting more learners are heeding calls to take a test only when they are ready.

Some 50.7% of tests conducted in August were successful, according to Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) statistics.

That is up from 50.1% during the previous month, and was the best performance since May 2021 when the pass rate was 51.9%.

Officials have urged learners not to book a test until they are confident they will pass, as part of measures aimed at tackling a backlog of driving tests.

A total of 145,610 tests were conducted in August, an increase from 138,846 during the same month last year.

The number of future tests booked – a measure of the backlog – reached 644,398 in August, which is one of the months of the year when the fewest tests are conducted, partly because of summer holidays.

The DVSA attributes the backlog to an increase in demand and some people booking their test much earlier than before.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in April her department aimed to reduce the average waiting time for driving tests in Britain to seven weeks by summer 2026.

The figure was 22.3 weeks as of the end of June.

The Government recently consulted on amending the driving test booking system, in an attempt to stop bots mass-booking new slots so they can be resold on the black market for inflated prices.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We inherited a broken system where many learners found themselves stuck in a frustrating limbo, unable to ditch their L plates.

“We instructed the DVSA to take further measures this year, and we’re now beginning to see early signs of improvement.

“We promised more tests, and we’ve delivered.

“Our additional testing allowance scheme incentivises driving examiners to carry out more tests.

“We’ve doubled the amount of trainers available to train new examiners, boosting the number of people who can conduct tests and helping unblock the driving test booking system.

“We’re seeing progress. The DVSA has carried out over 20,000 more tests between June-August this year and the pass rate remains the highest it’s been since May 2021.

“There’s still more to be done, and we will make sure the DVSA continues to do all they can to reduce waiting times.”