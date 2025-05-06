New driving test changes come into force in DVSA plan to save lives

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New changes to driving tests will come into force from Tuesday as the DVSA have launched a new trial to make tests more realistic.

The DVSA are trialing a three month change to the driving test with three major updates across 20 driving test centres. These centres will include: Avonmouth, Bishopbriggs, Cambridge, Oxford and Portsmouth.

They will be reducing the number of stops carried out on a driving test from two to one, in order to allow more of the test to be spent on higher speed roads, including rural roads where possible.

The DVSA will also change the frequency of emergency stops from one in three driving tests to one in seven, an element of the test which has not been reviewed since before the fitting of Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS) became mandatory on new cars in 2004.

There will also be more flexibility to increase the time of independent driving on the sat nav from 20 minutes to the full duration of the test, as the use of the navigation technology becomes more popular.

Up to four driving examiners at each of the test centres will take part, using new routes in rotation with current established ones that will include the changes being tested in the trial.

A DVSA spokesperson said: “DVSA is committed to improving road safety. We continually keep our driving tests under review to make sure they present a rigorous, realistic test of using Britain’s roads safely.

“Today (6 May 2025) we are beginning a 3-month trial at 20 driving test centres to increase the amount of time test candidates spend on higher speed roads, including rural roads, where available, during a driving test.

“High speed roads, including rural roads, are some of the most dangerous for novice drivers. We need to ensure that the driving test continues to test the skills needed to drive safely and replicate conditions new drivers will face in the real world to keep improving road safety.”

These changes come as 48 per cent of killed or seriously injured casualties among young car driver collisions occur on rural roads, compared to 42 per cent for other aged car driver collisions.

On top of this, young male car drivers aged 17 to 24 are four times as likely to be killed or seriously injured compared with all car drivers 25 or over.

The latest test changes come a month after the Department for Transport (DfT)made changes to the driving test rules after the DVSA saw record high waiting times to book exams.

It is now only possible to make changes up to 10 working days before a booked test slot, compared with three working days previously.

DfT officials hope this will incentivise learners to wait until they are ready to pass before they book a test, and encourage people to pull out of tests sooner, meaning there is more chance their spot can be taken by someone else.

There is also a campaign to recruit and train 450 new driving examiners.