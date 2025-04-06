Man shot dead in broad daylight in ‘truly shocking incident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been shot dead in a quiet town in County Durham, police said.

The man in his 50s was found at an address in Elm Street, Stanley, County Durham, at about 5.20pm on Saturday.

Police were called following reports of a “disturbance”, Durham Constabulary said.

The man was found to have been shot and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

open image in gallery Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. ( Tom Wilkinson/PA )

Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the scene, and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries, the force confirmed.

A cordon is in place at the scene and is expected to remain for some time.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which a man has been shot and has sadly died.

“We are carrying out several lines of inquiry and I would urge anyone who has witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV and has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Residents may see an increased police presence in the area. I would like to thank them for their support while we carry out this investigation.”

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.