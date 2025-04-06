Two arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after man shot dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have been arrested after a man was shot dead in the North East, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Elm Street, Stanley, County Durham, at about 5.20pm on Saturday, after reports of a “disturbance”.

A 60-year-old man was found to have been shot and, despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation was launched and on Sunday officers arrested a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, Durham Constabulary said.

They have been taken into custody, where they remain.

A cordon is still in place at the scene while inquiries continue.

Police previously said the dead man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Neil Fuller, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Our officers are carrying out extensive inquiries and I am grateful for the support and co-operation we have received from the community so far.

“I would urge anyone who has yet to get in touch with us to do so. Please don’t assume we already know. All relevant lines of inquiry will be explored.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting incident number 302 of April 5.