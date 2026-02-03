Stormont Infrastructure Minister pressed on potholes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has been pressed to do more to tackle potholes on roads across Northern Ireland.

Ms Kimmins was brought to the Assembly by an urgent oral question on the issue.

She said almost 50,000 defects have been reported in the last three months alone.

Last week, there was a report that a funeral limousine was unable to finish its journey in Belfast after being left with two flat tyres after travelling on a road with a large pothole.

Outside the Assembly chamber, the Road Haulage Association (RHA) said “poorly maintained roads” cause delays and add to costs for many businesses.

RHA policy lead James Barwise told Press Association: “Poorly maintained roads are causing misery for road users here every day, creating delays, diversions and adding to already high costs for many businesses.

“The sheer volume of reported pothole-related incidents highlights the short-term nature of many repairs happening across the country. We’re calling for funds to be allocated and ring-fenced specifically for longer-term fixes.

“Road investment is the foundation upon which the economy depends. It’s clear that much more needs to be done urgently to deliver safe and fit for purpose roads which drivers deserve.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley put the urgent oral question to Ms Kimmins in the Assembly on Tuesday, and urged the minister to “further prioritise” road maintenance, describing a “people’s priority”.

“People want potholes fixed. Drivers need safe roads they can rely on,” he said.

“The public is fed up with excuses. The pothole pandemic needs a cure, but the minister doesn’t seem to have one.”

Responding, Ms Kimmins said she has been working with her officials to maximise what resources they have, but said £1.6 billion is needed to “properly maintain our road network”.

She said announced a £30 million package for roads maintenance before Christmas and hope to announce the detail of a further package of measures in the coming days.

“We’re looking at a longer term strategy, we’re seeing more and more extreme weather every year, we’re trying to deal with this as responsibly as possible,” she told MLAs.

“In the last three months we have seen 49,000 defects in our roads, that didn’t happen overnight, that is because of significant under investment in our road network for many many years.

“I am committed to doing all that I can, and working with my officials to see how we can best respond, and maximise.”