DUP defeated in bid to annul EU-based law change on livestock tracing rules

The DUP has failed in a bid to overturn a law change that gave Stormont officials the powers to implement EU animal tracing rules in Northern Ireland.

Agriculture minister Andrew Muir branded the attempt to annul the regulations as one of the most “irresponsible” motions laid before the Assembly since the return of devolution more than a year ago.

However, DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen insisted her party was not prepared to accept the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

The party’s prayer of annulment (POA) to overturn the Animals (Identification, Records, Movement and Enforcement) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2025 was defeated by 47 votes to 34 in the Assembly on Monday.

Mr Muir said the statutory rule to bring in the updated traceability regulations was a “technical” law change to ensure domestic legislation was linked to the most current EU animal health laws.

He insisted the principle to align with EU rules around tracing the movements of livestock in Northern Ireland had been agreed long ago by the UK and the EU in post-Brexit deals.

The minister said his DUP predecessor as agriculture minister, Edwin Poots, did not instruct his officials to ensure domestic law was updated in line with EU laws, meaning that officials in Northern Ireland had been unable to take action against breaches of traceability rules since 2021.

As part of the new legal framework, identification tags on cattle, sheep and goats in Northern Ireland will have to use an XI code rather than a UK one to indicate they are covered by EU laws on movement and tracing.

Mr Muir said annulling the regulations would have serious implications for the local farming industry.

“It is very concerning and, to be honest, frankly ludicrous we are considering this prayer of annulment here today,” he told the Assembly.

“This is perhaps one of the most irresponsible legislative motions tabled in this mandate. Many wax lyrical about their support for the agri-food industry, but nothing could be further from the truth in the case of anyone who speaks and votes in support of this prayer of annulment presented today, putting ideology above people’s jobs, livelihoods and our agri-food industry.”

He added: “For years, our farmers have benefitted from a world leading system of animal traceability. The notion that the DUP would seek to annul an update because it originates from the EU is both bizarre and reckless, playing fast and loose with people’s jobs, livelihoods and the future of our agri-food industry.”

Ms McIlveen, who tabled the motion to the house, said it was part of her party’s campaign to end the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

“The Democratic Unionist Party has a mandate to continue the fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea border it creates,” she told MLAs.

“By implementing the changes to EU animal health law and drawing a distinction, both in law and practice, between Northern Ireland and Great Britain in terms of the identification, registration, movement and enforcement of livestock, the regulations before us today conflict with our fundamental objectives.

“As unionists, we will not, in good conscience, accept the undermining of the United Kingdom internal market in this way.”