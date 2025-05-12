Emma Little-Pengelly tells of fear after receiving online death threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has told how she has been left living in fear after receiving a death threat.

Ms Little-Pengelly told the Stormont Assembly she had received an online threat and that an individual had been prosecuted and is awaiting sentencing.

The DUP minister received support from a number of MLAs during ministerial question time as she revealed the abuse.

In response to a question about ending violence against women and girls, Ms Little-Pengelly said: “The Online Safety Act of 2023 introduced new UK-wide laws that protect both children and adults from online harm and place specific obligations on online service providers.

“We support Ofcom’s call to tech companies to play their part in addressing the risk of online harm and recently met with them to discuss this important issue.”

She added: “I am pleased to have got confirmation in the last couple of weeks that a person had been successfully prosecuted under a Section 181 charge against me.

“That was sending messages by way of online communication, conveying a threat of death or serious harm, and at the time of sending, intended the individual, which was me, would be in fear that the threat would be carried out.

“That is one of the more serious charges in that legislation.

“I am pleased there has been a successful prosecution of that and that he will be sentenced very shortly.”

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson, who had asked the original question, sent his solidarity to the deputy First Minister.

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “The member will be aware that for many years, myself, along with my colleagues, have advocated for stronger protections of women.

“We have seen in recent months threats and abuse of public representatives right across this house, men and women.

“We have raised before there is a particular issue, as recognised by a number of reports, towards women.

“In this particular incident, and I know many of us get a significant amount of abuse, but in this particular case with a specific threat of death being communicated.

“I am glad that legislation was there. It is a good demonstration that the Online Safety Act can and will be used to successfully prosecute. We await the sentencing of that.

“I think it is incredibly important that the courts do take these matters seriously.

“This is an issue which unites all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder to say it is absolutely wrong that there is abuse, threats of violence towards any public person, never mind elected representatives just trying to do their job.”

She added: “Women have a right to participate in public life without suffering abuse or threats of violence.

“Indeed we want to actively encourage women to get into public life.

“However, we sadly do know that women in public life are subjected to sustained and serious abuse on social media.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, who has also been the subject of online abuse, said nobody should face any kind of threat just for doing their job.

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “I felt afraid, I continue to feel afraid in terms of looking to the future because of the actions of this individual.

“I think that is utterly wrong.”