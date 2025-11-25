Police investigation as boy, 15, dies after becoming unwell on school bus
A 15-year-old boy has died after becoming unwell on a school bus in Dunfermline, Fife.
Emergency services attended the A92 Halbeath roundabout at 1.45pm on Monday, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are treating the death as unexplained, with investigations continuing into the circumstances.
Stephen Ross, headteacher at Beath High School, said support is being offered to the school community following the pupil’s death.
He said: “We are all devastated by this news and our thoughts are very much with the family and loved ones at this sensitive and difficult time.
“We are looking after our young people and arranging support across the school community providing space, time and help to those who need it.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Monday 24 November 2025, we received a report that a 15-year-old male had taken unwell on a bus at A92 Halbeath roundabout, Dunfermline.
“Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
“His next of kin have been made aware.
“His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”