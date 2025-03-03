Exhibition of ‘dancing flowers’ opens at design museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A light installation of “dancing flowers” has gone on show at Scotland’s design museum ahead of an exhibition about gardens.

Shylight can be seen in Scotland for the first time at V&A Dundee, heralding the opening of Garden Futures: Designing With Nature in May.

The installation of movement and light, designed by Amsterdam-based studio DRIFT, is inspired by plant biology and flowers that close their petals at night.

Suspended from the ceiling above the museum’s staircase and entrance foyer, the 11 individual Shylights are formed of multiple layers of silk and powered by robotics.

They can be seen dancing down from the ceiling whilst opening up, echoing the blossoming of a flower, then beginning to close and retreat upwards again, all at different times.

Caroline Grewar, programme director at V&A Dundee, said: “The arrival of Shylight at V&A Dundee brings with it a captivating new way to enjoy the building.

“The ‘dancing flower’ sculptures offer a moment of calm and contemplation when they gracefully rise and fall, creating a completely unique experience for everyone who sees them.”

Shylight will be on display until August 19 while ticketed exhibition Garden Futures: Designing With Nature will run from May 17 until January 25, 2026.

Lonneke Gordijin, co-founder of DRIFT, said: “The design idea behind Shylight is inspired by ‘nyctinasty’, a plant biology term that describes the physical reaction of plants to changes in light, where certain types of flowers close their petals at night to conserve their resources.

“The Shylights echo the cyclical nature of plants and encourages viewers to consider the constant transformation of the natural world and our place within this.

“We are really excited to see Shylight installed within the world-famous architecture of V&A Dundee and on display in Scotland for the first time.”

Previously seen in cities and museums around the world including London, New York, Helsinki and Hamburg, and on permanent display at Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Shylight is free to view in V&A Dundee’s Locke Hall.

V&A Dundee has expanded this year’s exhibition programme to include four other free displays, looking at the design of games and the dancefloor, Scottish fashion, ground-breaking medical care and innovation, and an exhibition that explores the history of Palestinian dress.

Design Dance Play, which runs from February 22 to April 27, offers a “fun and accessible way to understand more about game design, the dancefloor and the power of play”, the museum said.

From March 12 to April 18, a fashion display titled Icons Of Style will be on show, opening in tandem with the new two-part series of the same name on BBC iPlayer with broadcaster Kirsty Wark.

It will be followed from May 3 until September 14 by an exhibition looking at care, community and medical innovation celebrating Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The exhibition Thread Memory: Embroidery From Palestine, will open on June 20 and will run until April next year.

Drawing on the collections of the V&A and the Palestinian Museum in Birzeit, it will “immerse visitors in the history of Palestinian dress”.

Leonie Bell, director of V&A Dundee, said: “Our programme shares stories of design, new innovations and design’s cultural heritage and its impactful role in our lives from our city, from across Scotland and the UK, and from around the world.

“It’s a celebration of the power of design and creativity in all our lives, firing imaginations and sparking curiosity for all our visitors.

“With a diverse array of free exhibits and installations, we warmly invite everyone to explore and be inspired by the museum and our shared world of design.”