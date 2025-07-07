Tributes paid to ‘exceptional’ scientist killed in alleged street attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to an “exceptional” scientist who died after an alleged street attack in Dundee at the weekend.

Fortune Gomo, 39, died as a result of serious injuries at the scene near her home at around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon, despite attempts to save her.

Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland opened a murder investigation.

The scientist, who worked for Scottish Water, studied in Scotland and Zimbabwe and was also a mother.

She started her job at Scottish Water less than six month ago, and was praised as an “exceptional scientist” and “highly valued” colleague.

Dr Gomo had studied at the National University of Science and Technology, in Zimbabwe, south-east Africa, and obtained a PhD in Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Dundee, according to social media.

Detective superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said he was “satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public”.

A man aged 20 was due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with murder.

Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said: “Everyone at Scottish Water, where Dr Fortune Gomo worked, is shocked and saddened by her death and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

“Fortune was an exceptional scientist and a senior service planner in our Water Resources Planning section based in Dundee where, having joined us in February, she had already become a highly valued and respected member of our team.

“We are supporting her colleagues at Scottish Water following this incident.”