Police urge public not to share ‘misinformation’ as girl, 12, charged in Dundee

A senior police officer has warned the public against sharing “misinformation” on social media, after a video of a girl apparently brandishing weapons in Dundee was shared online.

Police Scotland have charged a 12-year-old girl with being in possession of offensive weapons following an incident in the city on Saturday.

It is understood to have taken place in St Ann Lane in the Lochee area of the city around 7.40pm.

Some commentary on social media speculated on the ethnicity of the people the girl in the footage was confronting.

Chief superintendent Nicola Russell, who is responsible for Police Scotland’s Tayside division, issued a statement on Wednesday.

She said: “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane, Dundee, on Saturday 23 August 2025.

“A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons. She will be referred to the relevant authorities and our inquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation and would urge the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”