Andy Murray’s grandfather dies aged 94

Tributes have been paid to tennis star Andy Murray’s grandfather Roy Erskine, who has died aged 94.

Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath both issued statements expressing sadness at the death of the “popular Dunblane figure”.

Mr Erskine – father of Judy Murray – played for both clubs in the 1950s.

He signed for Albion in 1954 before leaving for Cowdenbeath in 1956, and he also had spells with Hibernian, Peebles Rovers and Troon.

Like his wife Shirley, whom he married in 1957, Mr Erksine was also a talented tennis player.

As a child he reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Boys’ Tennis Championships, and he continued to play tennis after his football career ended and he began working as an optician.

In its tribute, Stirling Albion said: “Everyone at Stirling Albion was saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Roy Erskine, on the 19th of January 2026.”

It added: “In recent years, Roy had been a regular with his daughter Judy at club hospitality where he enjoyed speaking with supporters and chatting about his time at the club.

“He was particularly pleased to help celebrate the club’s League 2 championship win in 2022-23.

“A well-known and popular figure in Dunblane where he spent many years as an optician, he will be sorely missed.”

Cowdenbeath said everybody at the club was “deeply sorry and saddened” to learn of Mr Erskine’s death.

It said that after retiring from football Mr Erskine turned his attentions to tennis, playing at county level.

The tribute went on: “But of course maybe Roy (and Shirley’s) greatest contribution to tennis in this country is the genes they passed on to Judy, Jamie and Andy.

“And maybe a little bit of tuition over the years – indeed Roy was wont to claim he was the man who invented topspin in tennis.”