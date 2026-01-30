Jury returns narrative verdict in inquest into death of George Nkencho

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jury has returned a narrative verdict in the inquest of George Nkencho, who died after being shot by gardai in Dublin five years ago.

His family, who were present throughout the inquest, said the last three weeks had been “tough” and they hoped the outcome would lead to “meaningful change”.

The jury deliberated for around four hours before returning its verdict summarising the events that led to Mr Nkencho’s death in west Dublin in December 2020.

The jury also made a number of recommendations in relation to gardai, including in relation to body-worn cameras on armed gardai.

Mr Nkencho, 27, the eldest of five siblings, died after being shot by gardai outside his home.

The jury said in its narrative verdict that despite Tasers and pepper spray being used on Mr Nkencho by gardai, he still held a knife in his hand and “continued to move in an erratic manner, lunging with the knife”.

It said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Among the recommendations made by the jury was the implementation of body-worn cameras on all armed gardai, which it said should be activated on the initiation of calls instead of at the scene.

It also recommended that where key details are unknown, such as the identity of a residence or occupants of that residence, “increased distance and time should be prioritised”, and said that armed engagement near private dwellings should be avoided “where possible”.

The jury also said that quarterly checks of pepper spray canisters should be carried out and replaced immediately where they are out of date, and there should be easier access to equipment that is less lethal.

It also endorsed a number of measures already in train by gardai, including the review of critical command operations and the introduction of more effective Tasers.

The brother of Mr Nkencho said his family hoped the inquest would lead to “meaningful change”.

Emmanuel Nkencho said the family were grateful to the coroner and said the last three weeks had been “a very tough time” as they had to “relive the trauma” of the day their eldest brother died.

“Today represents some form of closure for my family,” he said outside Dublin District Coroner’s Court.

“At the end of the day, my brother shouldn’t have died.

“We hope that this inquest leads to meaningful change and that this never happens to another family again.”

The family expressed their thanks to the coroner, the jury and to those who had supported them.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane thanked the jury and expressed her condolences to the Nkencho family.

“It’s hoped that these proceedings clarified certain facts for the family and for the public more broadly,” she said.

“However, George’s death remains a deep and tragic loss for your family and I offer you my very deepest condolences on that loss.”

Earlier on Friday, Dr Cullinane told jurors there were two verdicts available to them, death by misadventure or the narrative verdict.

She told them death by misadventure is defined as an unintended outcome of an intended and lawful action, while a narrative verdict was a “neutral” account of the “multi-factorial” circumstances of the event.

The incident was the subject of an independent criminal investigation by a Garda oversight body, which concluded in June 2023 with the submission of an investigative file to the director of public prosecutions.

A decision was made not to pursue any criminal prosecution in relation to the shooting.

An inquest into Mr Nkencho’s death has been running at Dublin District Coroner’s Court over the last three weeks.

The inquest heard from shop workers and customers who described seeing Mr Nkencho punch an assistant manager at a Eurospar in Hartstown, and members of the public in the shop that day.

The jury also heard evidence from Mr Nkencho’s mother, Blessing, and his brothers and sisters, some of whom were in the family home when the scene unfolded outside.

Jurors also heard from members of the public who witnessed the incident outside the Nkencho home and were shown a mobile phone video taken by a passer-by as well as transcripts from emergency calls.

Gardai told the inquest of their interactions with Mr Nkencho as he walked home, and told the inquest how he had waved a knife towards them and that they feared for their lives.

The Garda who shot Mr Nkencho, referred to as Garda A at the inquest, said they believed they would be killed if they did not use lethal force.

A state pathologist told the inquest Mr Nkencho had been shot six times – identifying one of the wounds as “definitely” fatal as it pierced the heart and lung, but said others were also “quite significant”.