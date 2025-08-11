Paul Gallagher dropped from Oasis afterparty in Dublin ahead of court appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Gallagher will no longer perform an Oasis afterparty DJ set in Dublin ahead of his court appearance this month.

The older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher was due to appear at The Grand Social this weekend to coincide with the Oasis reunion tour’s Dublin performances.

Police said in July that Paul Gallagher, 59, who lives in East Finchley in north London, had been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between 2022 and 2024, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 27.

A spokeswoman for The Grand Social venue confirmed to the PA news agency that Paul Gallagher “will no longer be DJing at our Oasis afterparty”.

“Mani from The Stone Roses will DJ on Saturday night and Alan McGee will DJ on Sunday,” she said.

The promoters of the event, Up Close and Personal Promotions, have been contacted for comment.

Liam and Noel Gallagher announced last August that they would perform together for the first time since Oasis’s dramatic split in 2009.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour kicked off in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in July, before moving on to Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

The band have two sold-out performances in Dublin’s Croke Park on Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17.