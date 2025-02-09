Dublin community in shock after three men injured in ‘awful random attack’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a suspected knife attack that left a Dublin neighbourhood in “a state of shock”.

Irish police responded to a “serious incident” after approximately 3pm on Sunday.

Three men, aged between their mid-20s and mid-40s, were injured in what was described as an “awful random attack” across several streets in the Arbour Hill area of Stoneybatter in the Irish capital.

There was a large Garda presence in the area and other emergency services attended.

Local Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam said residents were told to lock their doors and stay inside.

Mr McAdam said gardai reacted very quickly and “swarmed the place”.

Gardai said a man in his 20s was intercepted and detained close to the scene by an unarmed officer.

He was arrested and detained at a Garda station in the north side of Dublin city.

Detective gardai and armed support units also responded to the incident.

Gardai believe the suspect acted alone and are increasing their visibility in the area to “reassure the community”.

The three men assaulted in the course of the incident were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men had “serious but not life-threatening” injuries, while the other man’s injuries were described as “less serious”.

Following the arrest, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: “There is no ongoing risk to the public at this time.”

Irish premier Micheal Martin wished those injured in the “shocking attacks” in Dublin a “full recovery”.

In a statement on X, he said: “Our thoughts are with the victims of the shocking attacks in Stoneybatter earlier today.

“I want to pay tribute to the Gardai and emergency services for their prompt response.

“I wish all those injured a full recovery and urge anyone with any information to contact Gardai.”

Deputy premier Simon Harris said the Stoneybatter community was in his thoughts, particularly “those who were violently attacked” and their families.

He added: “The full rigours of the law must and will apply.”

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said he was receiving updates from An Garda Siochana about the matter, adding: “The suspect is now in custody and the victims of this awful random attack are receiving medical attention.”

A heightened police presence and a number of crime scene cordons were in place until shortly before 5pm.

All traffic restrictions have been lifted.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Anyone who was in the Stoneybatter area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, who may have any video footage linked to this incident, is asked to make this footage available to gardai,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on (01) 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Mr McAdam said community gardai were contacting local residents to assure them they would maintain a presence in the area.

He described the neighbourhood as “active” and “closely knit”.

“There’s a level of shock, a level of concern – but the overriding sense here in Stonybatter is one of hope that those who have been impacted and injured will make a swift recovery,” Mr McAdam said.

He added: “There’s a sense of ‘how could something like this happen in our neighbourhood?'”

But Mr McAdam said locals had been reassured by the quick Garda response.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was “terrible news”.

“My thoughts are with those injured and their families. The community is in a state of shock.”

In a statement, she added: “The gardai and emergency services are to be commended for their response.”