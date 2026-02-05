Man dead and three injured in Dublin city centre bus crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died and three other people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Dublin city centre.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, and Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident on the pedestrianised North Earl Street shortly after 12.30pm.

The crash at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, near the beginning of the pedestrianised area, involved a Bus Eireann double-decker.

Irish President Catherine Connolly offered “deepest condolences to the family” of the man who died.

She said: “May I further thank the emergency services for their swift attendance on the scene and send my best wishes to those injured and wish them a speedy recovery, as well as to all those impacted by today’s event.”

Ambulances and appliances from Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the scene.

A tent was erected around the crash site and a garda cordon has been put in place.

The front window of the bus has been smashed.

It is understood the incident is being treated as a road crash.

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan told the Dail parliament: “I regret to say that there has been a fatality there and three others have been taken to hospital.

“Obviously our thoughts are with the family of the person who has been fatally injured, and indeed the people who are in hospital. We wish them well.”

Gardai confirmed that one man died in the crash and that three others had “injuries of various severity”, but would not provide information on other casualties.

They have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it “received reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians”.

It said: “In total, over 20 firefighter/paramedics and advanced paramedics responded on four engines, two emergency tenders with heavy rescue tools and an advanced paramedic response car.

“Two district officers also responded to the incident along with four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the National Ambulance Service.”

Luas Green Line services were suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green for a time because of the incident but reopened, initially with delays.

ESB and public lighting crews were also requested at the scene because a streetlight was downed in the crash.

Bus Eireann said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm there was a fatality and several injuries after its bus was involved in a “serious collision involving pedestrians”.

The company’s chief executive Jean O’Sullivan said: “We are profoundly saddened by this tragic incident.

“On behalf of everyone at Bus Eireann, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and our thoughts are with all those affected at this very difficult time.”

Bus Eireann said it is offering its full support to the relevant authorities as their investigations continue and will provide any additional assistance required.

Tanaiste Simon Harris said he was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic bus crash in Dublin city centre this afternoon”.

“My thoughts are with the family of the person killed and with those injured,” Mr Harris said.

“I am very grateful to our emergency services for their response.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin councillor Ray McAdam said: “My thoughts are with those who have been injured and with their families at this difficult time.

“I want to reassure Dubliners that the situation is being actively managed, and I would ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who is an elected TD for Dublin Central, said she was “devastated” to learn of the crash and thanked emergency responders.

“My thoughts are with the family of the deceased and all of the people who were struck or caught up in this collision, with their families, friends, and loved ones, and with everyone affected by what must be a very frightening experience.”