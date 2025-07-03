Portrait of last Battle of Britain pilot handed over at National Museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A portrait of the last Battle of Britain pilot, John “Paddy” Hemingway, has been handed over at the National Museum of Ireland.

Group Captain Hemingway, originally from Dublin, was the final surviving member of “The Few”, who took to the skies in 1940 to defend the UK against Luftwaffe attacks in what became a pivotal moment of the Second World War.

He died in March this year, at the age of 105.

His portrait will find a permanent home at Collins Barracks in the Irish capital.

The portrait, unveiled by Mr Hemingway at the British Embassy in Dublin last year marking his 105th birthday, was painted by Welsh artist Dan Llywelyn Hall, 44.

He was the last living pilot from the Battle of Britain and would have been 106 on July 17.

Mr Llywelyn Hall is known for numerous portraits, such as the Queen, Shane MacGowan, Amy Winehouse and other public figures.

Mr Llywelyn Hall said: “I am pleased for the portrait of the Last of the Few, John Hemingway, to be a legacy for the public in John’s native Ireland.

“It’s especially meaningful this portrait will live in Dublin as it was John’s home and held in great affection.

“This portrait serves as both a record of remarkable life and a testament to the rich personality beyond the uniform.”

He added: “I sat with John in 2024 in his nursing home and we chatted a lot.

“I was endlessly drawing in the process, taking photographs, videoing and gathering as much information as I could.

“I couldn’t epitomise his whole life in one canvas so I broke it down into a series of five, depicting different facets of his character and his life.

“For this one, it seemed appropriate that the National Museum chose this to represent his life.

“I am delighted it has ended up in a public collection.

“It can be looked at and kept under a watchful eye and be amongst other artefacts and objects and things which relate to his life.”

Brenda Malone, curator of Irish Military History, said: “We are delighted to accept this generous gift from Dan, and are particularly happy to record John Hemingway’s story, through his portrait, with us.

“The National Museum collects and preserves the history of Irishmen and women’s experience of military service around the world, especially in times of conflict.

“John’s story stands as a representation for the many Irish people who served in the Royal Air Force during WWII.

“His portrait and history will form a valuable part of our collections which we hold in trust for the Irish people.”

In 1940, Group Capt Hemingway was recorded as destroying a German airliner and the following day he downed a German Luftwaffe plane, but his Hurricane fighter was hit by anti-aircraft fire and he had to make a forced landing.

He then became one of the frontline members of 11 Group’s response to daily attacks by German aircraft, which went on to be known as the Battle of Britain.

In August 1940, during hectic dogfights, he was twice forced to bail out of his Hurricanes, landing once in the sea off the Essex coast and in marshland on the other occasion.

In 1941 he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) and in September of that year he was mentioned in despatches by senior officers.