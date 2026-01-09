Post-mortems completed on Dublin father and son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Post-mortem examinations on the bodies of a boy and his father have been completed, as the community in west Dublin deals with a “deep sense of sadness” following the suspected murder-suicide on Thursday.

Irish police identified the pair as 12-year-old Oisin Reddin and 48-year-old Wayne O’Reilly.

The boy was found dead at a house in the west Dublin suburb on Thursday morning.

The body of his father had been found earlier after emergency services were called to a home in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot at around 8.30am.

The two properties, which both had visible Christmas decorations in the windows, are about a 15-minute drive away from each other.

Irish police, An Garda Siochana, said technical examinations at both homes had been completed on Friday.

A spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem examinations are not being released for “operational reasons”.

Gardai appealed for anyone who may any information in relation to the deaths to contact the investigation team.

Speaking at the Stripe Young Scientist exhibition on Friday, Tanaiste Simon Harris described it as “an extraordinarily sad, distressing and concerning situation”.

Sinn Fein councillor Daithi Doolan said: “We didn’t expect this here, you never expect in your doorstep.”

He added there is “a deep sadness and, I suppose, a sense of anger at it happening at all”.

He said there is a “long journey” ahead for the family.

“But they can be rest assured, this community will be with them every step of the way as they embark on that difficult, difficult journey,” he added.

He appealed for people not to speculate about the events on social media, saying it would “exacerbate the grief and trauma” of the family.

Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla, said the boy was not in the care of the state, but said his family was “known to” the organisation.