Homicide probe launched into death of child in Dublin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a child whose remains were recovered from an area in Dublin earlier this year.

The development comes on the eve of what would have been Daniel Aruebose’s eighth birthday.

His remains were recovered from an area of open ground in Donabate in September and have since been confirmed by DNA analysis.

The Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, announced on Thursday evening that a homicide investigation had been opened into his death.

It reiterated an appeal for information, stating: “Members of the public are urged not to assume that Gardai already possess information they may hold, or that any detail is too small or insignificant.

“The investigation team will determine the relevance of any information provided.

“All contact will be welcomed and treated in the strictest confidence.”

Daniel was reported missing earlier this year after Irish authorities discovered in August he had not been seen for several years.

Gardai engaged in a weeks-long search in the Donabate area before his remains were found.

Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla, had interacted with Daniel’s family but closed its engagement with his parents after a temporary fostering arrangement ended.

His case prompted a series of “wellbeing checks” carried out on thousands of Tusla files as well as a rapid review of the boy’s case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The alert over Daniel’s disappearance also came a year after Kyran Durnin, who would be nine years old this year if still alive, was reported missing from Co Louth.

Gardai launched a murder investigation last October into the disappearance of Kyran, who was potentially missing for two years unknown to authorities.

Tusla said it raised a “significant” concern about the missing child to police last August and launched an internal review about its engagement with Kyran and his family.

Gardai suspect that Kyran may have died in 2022 when he was six.