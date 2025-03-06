Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A beloved 100-year-old British zoo has sparked backlash among visitors by closing down a petting farm over disease fears without naming any specific threat.

Drusillas Park in Alfriston, East Sussex, said the zoo had a responsibility to design its spaces with biosecurity in mind while also underscoring it had “not experienced any issues of disease risk”.

It was founded in 1925 and is home to camels, ant-eaters, penguins, red pandas and the world’s smallest species of monkey - as well as farm animals loved and cherished by the village’s residents.

In February, the zoo announced it had made the “difficult decision” to close the farm and find “loving new homes” for the animals including goats, sheep, a milking cow and a donkey.

“A key factor behind this decision is the growing risk of environmental diseases, which can impact farm animals, visitors, and the wider zoo community,” it said, before clarifying the decision related to the “potential risk of disease spread, specific to our farm’s layout, location and infrastructure, which was originally designed many many years ago.”

“The health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our top priority, and this redevelopment will create a safer environment for everyone.”

open image in gallery Drusillas Park is home to meerkats as well as camels, ant-eaters, penguins, and red pandas

The zoo later said in a statement it had not experienced “any issues of disease risk” and the site, which attracts between 350,000 and 370,000 visitors per year, was safe to visit.

Instead, Drusillas said it had closed the farm in order to align the zoo with “ever-evolving best practices in modern zoo management”.

The announcement prompted a flood of social media comments from visitors expressing their disappointment in the decision.

Vikki Harnblow, of nearby town Uckfield, said: “This is so sad that members of the public did not get a chance to give their views before a decision was made.

“The farm area is a classic part of Drusillas. I think losing the farm will be a huge loss. I will be hugely sad to see it go.”

Member of eight years Carly Jocelyn said: “We've loved Drusillas but without the farm it just won't be the same. Thank you for the happy memories, I hope the animals find lovely retirement homes.”

Louise Michele, of Eastbourne, said: “A zoo getting rid of animals for another experience does not seem ideal.

“These are the animals that children can get up close to without glass between them. Shame to lose that experience.”

A Drusillas Park spokesperson told The Independent: “We have chosen to re-home our farm animals to wonderful new homes and create an exciting, interactive space for our visitors to enjoy.

“We are committed to the safety and welfare of our visitors, staff, and animals and remain dedicated to the highest industry standards.

“While we have always maintained high welfare standards, the layout and infrastructure of our farm area have presented increasing challenges over time, and as a zoo we have a responsibility to constantly evolve and design our spaces with biosecurity in mind.”