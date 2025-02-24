Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls for tougher restrictions on young drivers – such as banning them from carrying peer passengers – have sparked debate among Independent readers.

This week, campaigners argued that measures like Graduated Driver Licensing could save lives by reducing distractions and encouraging safer driving habits among the most at-risk age group.

In light of this, we asked whether you supported more age-focused restrictions or if broader changes should be made to improve road safety.

Many readers backed calls for mandatory retesting and regular training to ensure all drivers meet required standards. Others supported routine eyesight tests every few years to prevent unfit drivers from staying on the roads.

Some rejected a focus on older drivers and instead suggested raising the minimum driving age to 20 to curb reckless behaviour. Others proposed reaction time tests as a fairer way to assess all motorists.

Overall, readers agreed that road safety needs reform, but opinions varied on the best approach.

Here’s what you had to say:

Mandatory driving tests for all

There needs to be radical changes to make our roads safer. The implementation of mandatory driving tests will filter out those people who do not drive to the required standard. There should be regular training for all drivers. No self-assessments. Make our roads safer for all.

Alex

Regular eyesight tests

They should test the eyesight of drivers at least every three years, like some states in America. But as an over-60s driver, I feel I drive better than many young drivers. I do not drive with headlights out, I use my indicators, and I know how to stop behind give-way lines rather than two to three feet onto the roundabout or junction. I know how to keep turnings clear when in queuing traffic. I know how to control the speed of my vehicle. In 42 years of riding and driving, I have had only one accident (not my fault) and no points on my licence.

Hairyferrit

Raise the driving age

I'm not in favour of a retest for older people. What I would like to see is the age for eligibility to drive rising to 20 years of age, by which time most youngsters will have more common sense and less of a 'boy racer' attitude.

All this 'picking' on older drivers is a disgrace and mostly unwarranted, in my opinion.

Drivers of any age should be honest and take the responsible decision to stop driving if they have a condition that merits it.

All these people who are so keen to get the older drivers removed from the roads need to remember that they will reach that stage in life quicker than they think. Will they then still advocate for such measures as they're suggesting now?

Max

Reaction time tests

We all think we are the best driver and have no faults. I would hate to have a full retest, but having proper eye tests is sensible, and perhaps a reaction time test would sort out the incompetent or slow-thinking drivers.

If an older driver commits an offence, like due care and attention, this should be explored more, as should tailgating and undertaking for anyone.

Hoodies or any type of restrictive face coverings should not be worn in a vehicle; they do restrict peripheral vision.

Martyn

Refresher training like Japan

In Japan, drivers have to attend refresher training every five years. We should do something similar for all drivers, regardless of their age.

Johnniewon

The future of self-driving cars

Hopefully, this will all soon be moot. Many drivers on the road are poor, distracted, even dangerous from either overconfidence or excessive timidity. The technology for self-driving cars to get these drivers off the roads will be mature enough soon, likely within a five-to-ten-year timescale. Then everyone can be in a better place.

Currymonster

Inadequate eyesight checks

My father-in-law was 90 a few years ago and was asked to take some sort of retest. A guy phoned him up and asked him if he could read a number plate outside. He replied that he could and was given a clean bill of health. This was despite being almost blind in one eye and having to have injections in the other for degeneration.

He was never a great driver anyway. Seventy-odd years behind the wheel does not always make you proficient and sensible. Likewise, young people do not always drive like maniacs.

There should be mandatory, rigorous eyesight testing every 10 or 20 years, possibly more frequently at ages where we know it deteriorates quickly. I don't think that's unfair or ageist.

diafol

Modern cars compensate for bad driving

In a modern car, you're more likely to brake in time or survive the crash. Use that to break even with the lower driving skills of an ageing population.

And the young have had enough of living like an old woman in the lockdown. If everything was made super safe by not really being able to do anything in the real world, would it even be safe? Can you promise that society and the economy won't just fall apart in a mad way?

TheRedSquirrel

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article here.

The conversation isn’t over. To join in, all you need to do is register your details, then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.