Five lesser-known road rules that could land drivers a hefty fine this Easter

Drivers on UK roads are risking massive fines every day without even knowing it, new research shows, as the lesser-understood rules of the road are revealed.

Rules around eating, eyesight, pets and even cleanliness can land drivers with unexpected fines or points on their licence, and with 19 million people saying they plan to make a journey this Easter Weekend, it can pay to make sure you don’t fall foul.

Experts from tyre retailer BlackCircles and comparison site Confused.com have shared some of the common rules they believe drivers could brush up on in 2025.

Here are five of the lesser-known road rules you should be following, and what you can expect if you get caught breaking them.

Furry friends? Know the rules for driving with dogs

With the sunnier weather finally making an appearance, many people will be spending more time outside with their pets. Taking your dog for a walk can make for a great weekend or day out, but drivers should be aware of the rules for getting them there.

Some may be surprised to learn that dogs actually need to be secured in a vehicle while it is moving, to prevent them from causing any distractions to the driver. This is per Rule 57 of the Highway Code.

“A seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard are ways of restraining animals in cars,” the Code says.

Rhydian Jones, Confused.com car insurance expert, said: “Our research found that 83 per cent of drivers don’t use a restraint when they drive with their pet in the car. Not securing your pet properly can be dangerous for you and other road users as it increases the risk of distraction.

“It could also lead to points on your licence and potentially invalidate your car insurance. And if caught driving dangerously, you could face fines of up to £5,000.”

Eating and drinking while driving

Qualified drivers will know, hopefully, that drinking over a certain amount of alcohol and driving is illegal. This is known as drink driving.

All drivers are aware that you cannot drink alcohol and get behind the wheel, but did you know there are also laws around driving with a non-alcoholic beverage?

If police spot you eating food or drinking while you are driving, they may fine you for not being in proper control of your vehicle. This can lead to a fine of £200 and six points on your licence.

Cluttered dashboard

Drivers have every right to customise the interiors of their cars, but decorating can go too far. One lesser-known rule is that a dashboard cannot be distracting.

Road regulation laws say that a drivers’ view cannot be obstructed whilst they are behind the wheel, as this could inhibit safe motoring. Police could issue a fine of between £100 and £2,500, along with three penalty points for breaking this one.

Satnavs will generally not fall foul of this law, nor will phones being used hands-free for navigation. But drivers must make sure they are on the edge of the dashboard, or better yet below it entirely, to keep their view clear.

Have you had an eye test?

Drivers do not, as a rule, need to go for regular eye tests. But they do need to have a certain standard of eyesight to drive, or wear glasses to achieve this if they do not.

Drivers with poor eyesight could face up to £1,000 fine and a three point penalty.

Road ragers – try to keep cool in the Easter heat

Everyone can get a bit heated behind the wheel sometimes. Research shows that around two-thirds of drivers have experience ‘road rage’ at one point or another, as the pressure of the road gets too much.

But it’s important this isn’t taken too far, as serious road rage and lead to serious consequences.

A driver caught shouting, using abusive language or making rude hand gestures can be convicted of dangerous or careless driving under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act. This can lead to a £1,000 fine and three points on their licence.