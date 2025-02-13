Duke tells of ‘grief we feel in our hearts’ on anniversary of Dresden bombing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Kent has described “the grief we feel in our hearts” at the “terrible destruction and loss of life” in the Allied bombing of Dresden as he marked the 80th anniversary of the devastating Second World War assault.

Edward, the late Queen’s 89-year-old cousin and the oldest working member of the royal family, travelled to Germany on Thursday to represent the King at the solemn occasion.

Around 25,000 people were killed in the firestorm and much of the historic baroque city was razed to the ground when British and American bombers launched the aerial raid three months before the end of the Second World War.

The duke delivered his entire speech in German at the official commemoration event in Dresden Town Hall.

He described his determination to heal the wounds of war, and hailed Britain’s reconciliation with the people of Dresden in recent decades.

“We are gathered here today to commemorate the terrible destruction and loss of life 80 years ago,” the duke said.

“In addition to the grief we feel in our hearts, we also look back on 30 years of reconciliation and growing friendship between Britain and the people of Dresden.

“As patron of the Dresden Trust, this is very close to my heart. It is my firm desire to heal the wounds of war and promote peace.”

He added: “It is always a pleasure to return to this city, which now shines beautifully in its historical splendour.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the friendship you have shown me and the members of the Dresden Trust.”

The duke also took part in a moment of reflection at Frauenkirche – the Church of Our Lady – which was destroyed during the assault and later reconstructed.

The church was left in ruins as a memorial to the conflict for more than half a century, representing, for some, a symbol of the aggression of the Allied forces.

It was completely renovated and finally returned to its former glory in 2005 with support from the Dresden Trust.

The rebuilt cross and orb which sits on top of the church’s dome was a gift from the British people to Dresden.

The duke, who has visited the city many times, has served as royal patron of the Dresden Trust since it was set up in 1993 to help rebuild the city and build bridges between the UK and Dresden.

He has also been patron of the British German Association since 1994.

The duke spoke of the new Dresden Learning Path, an interactive digital educational project to encourage students to become aware of the destruction of Dresden and the historical significance of the city in the 20th century.

He will later join a human chain around the old town, where hundreds of people stand hand in hand each year to form a protective ring in remembrance of those who died.

The devastating two-day attack by RAF Bomber Command began on February 13 1945 and saw 4,000 tonnes of bombs dropped.

It has become one of the most controversial Allied acts of the war.

In previous years, the anniversary has been used by far-right groups to stage rallies in the city, which in turn has prompted anti-extremist demonstrations.