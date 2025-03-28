Downing Street communications chief to quit after nine months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s director of communications is set to quit Downing Street after nine months in the job.

Matthew Doyle, who served as Sir Keir’s communications chief in opposition, is understood to be stepping down immediately after feeling he had stabilised the Government’s communications strategy after a rocky first few months in office.

According to reports in The Guardian, Mr Doyle said in an email to his team it was “time to pass the baton on”.

He wrote: “When I started working for Keir four years ago, not many people thought we could win a general election and certainly not in the emphatic way we did. That was down to the hard work and determination of so many people and of course Keir’s leadership.

“I am incredibly proud of the part I have played in returning our party to government and the change we are already bringing to the country.”

It is understood he is set to be replaced by James Lyons, a former political journalist who served as European communications chief for TikTok until joining Number 10 last year, and Steph Driver, Downing Street’s current deputy communications director.

The Prime Minister said: “Matthew brought his considerable experience to my team in summer 2021 and has worked tirelessly by my side every day since, playing a leading role in Labour’s historic election win.

“On a personal level, it has been a real privilege to work with him. On behalf of the entire team, I wish him all the best in his next role.”