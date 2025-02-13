Mauritius accepts Trump representative to ‘strengthen’ Chagos talks process

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s US administration will have a seat at talks over the future of the Chagos Islands, the Mauritian prime minister has revealed.

The UK is in talks with Mauritius about handing over sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory, but leasing back the strategically important Diego Garcia military base which is used by the US.

There has been scepticism about the proposed deal among allies of Mr Trump, including secretary of state Marco Rubio, but the UK has argued it is the best way to address uncertainty over the legal status of the base following international rulings in favour of Mauritian sovereignty.

Mauritian leader Navin Ramgoolam is confident there will be a “positive resolution” to negotiations over the archipelago.

A Mauritian government statement said Mr Ramgoolam had used a speech to affirm that the country had “shown openness and willingness to find common ground by accepting the presence of a representative from the new administration in the United States of America in the negotiations so as to further strengthen the process”.

Downing Street would not comment on whether the US had requested a seat at the table.

A No 10 spokesman said: “I wouldn’t comment on negotiations and the details of how they’re carried out.

“Our position on Chagos remains unchanged.

“We have consistently said it’s right that this new US administration has the opportunity to look at the agreement.”

Meanwhile Mr Trump’s special envoy to the UK Mark Burnett was in Downing Street on Thursday for an “officials only meeting”.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “I understand his primary engagements were with senior officials.

“As often happens, foreign diplomats, ambassadors and envoys frequently hold meetings in Downing Street, and this is no different.”

The No 10 spokesman would not say whether Mr Burnett met with national security adviser Jonathan Powell, who helped broker the proposed deal to hand over the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius.