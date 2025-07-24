Queues of lorries and holidaymakers at Port of Dover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Traffic is at a standstill, queuing to use the Port of Dover as holidaymakers and freight lorries descend in large numbers.

The vehicles are moving very slowly through Dover from the A20, and down Jubilee Way towards the port in Kent.

A spokesperson from the Port of Dover has said that the traffic into the port is currently causing delays of around an hour.

A traffic control system is in place, and one traffic warden told an eyewitness they had received a lot of verbal abuse from drivers on Thursday morning.

Doug Bannister, chief executive at the Port of Dover said his organisation has been “preparing for a busy summer” and have brought in measures to “minimise disruption”.

He said: “We know how vital it is to keep things moving, not just for holidaymakers but for our local community too.

“That’s why we’ve boosted staff levels, strengthened traffic management, added welfare facilities and introduced AI-powered forecasting – all to minimise disruption and ensure both residents and travellers have the best possible experience during this busy season.”

Port of Dover say they are expecting nearly 40,000 cars this weekend and more than 270,000 in the next six weeks.