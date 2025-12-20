Migrants seeing arriving in Dover after busy night of Channel crossings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Groups of people thought to be migrants have been brought into Dover by the Border Force, after a series of overnight Channel crossings.

Migrants were witnessed leaving northern France on Friday night and into Saturday on small boats.

Some 40,652 migrants have made the dangerous Channel crossing since the start of 2025, according to analysis of the latest Government figures by the Press Association.

While the number of people making the dangerous journey across the English Channel has risen more swiftly in 2025 than past years, the yearly total has still not surpassed that of 2022, when 45,755 arrived: the highest on record.

The Government meanwhile continues efforts to grasp the so-called “upstream” causes of the migration crisis, including through work with neighbouring countries.

Just this week, Germany passed a new law which could see people smugglers face up to 10 years in prison for trying to bring migrants to the UK.

The law change, which will come into force before the end of the year, aims to give more powers to law enforcement and prosecutors, and boost information sharing between the UK and Germany.

It follows a deal agreed between the two countries in December last year to tackle illegal migration, including taking action to remove smugglers’ advertising on social media.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This major change in German law is the result of our close partnership working to tackle illegal migration and organised immigration crime.

“We will continue to ramp up our international co-operation to strengthen our own border security.”