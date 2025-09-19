Minister resigns after clash with Tory MSP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn has resigned after a clash with Tory MSP Douglas Ross, the Government has announced.

Mr Hepburn was accused by the former Scottish Tory leader of assaulting him by firmly grabbing his shoulder before launching into a foul-mouthed tirade.

The now former minister rejected claims he had been physical with Mr Ross, but admitted to using “choice words”.

Mr Ross said the decision to resign was “correct”, adding that Mr Hepburn had personally apologised to him.

In a letter to First Minister John Swinney, Mr Hepburn said he did not want to become a “distraction” to the Government.

“I believe my continued presence as one of your ministers would do so,” he wrote.

“In such circumstances I believe it is best that I stand down with immediate effect.”

He added: “With no sense of personal pity, having served continuously in Government for almost 11 years, it is a source of regret that my tenure in ministerial office comes to an end in this fashion.

“In the immediate period it will be the greater part of what is reported out of my time in office, but I hope it is felt that I have made a positive contribution across the various roles I have held serving in your government and that of your two predecessors. Others will of course be the judge of that.”

Mr Ross made a formal complaint to the First Minister on Friday relating to the incident, claiming the ministerial code had been breached.

Mr Hepburn said, regardless if rules had been broken, that “I believe I have not acted in accordance with my own personal code of practice”.

“This decision is one that I feel is for the best in these circumstances and the one that for my own part feel is the appropriate course of action,” he wrote.

“I hope it would be felt by most, and not least you, that in my personal and professional undertakings I have always tried to act courteously in interacting with colleagues, either of our own party or others.

“There is no denying that my interaction with Douglas Ross fell well short of that standard.

“Despite whatever annoyance I felt at that particular moment, there is a manner in which that might have been conveyed, or indeed shouldn’t have been conveyed.

“That is not in utilising the language that I did. I hope it is recognised on your part and others that this behaviour was quite out of character on my part.”

Replying to the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP, Mr Swinney said he was “deeply grateful” for his work in Government, adding: “I know there will be no-one more frustrated than you, over this one slip in your normal approach of courtesy and respect to all.”

The First Minister continued: “Despite your decision to step down, you will continue to play an important role in our party and in public life, as well as continuing to be a vocal advocate for the people of Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.”

In a statement, Mr Ross said: “This is the correct decision and I also appreciate Jamie Hepburn reaching out following his resignation to personally apologise to me for his behaviour.

“However, this issue should have been settled yesterday when the First Minister was made aware of the full facts.

“Jamie Hepburn admitted behaviour that fell well short of that expected of ministers. Instead, John Swinney backed him and the nationalists were determined to ride this out and endorse that behaviour until I called for the situation to be investigated by the independent advisers on the ministerial code.”

Mr Hepburn will be eligible for a “resettlement grant” following his time in government, the equivalent of three months’ salary, which parliamentary authorities have said amounts to £8,769.