Labour must convince Scots the party is ‘good enough’ to win, says Alexander

Labour must use the coming months to convince Scots the party is “good enough” to be in power at Holyrood, Douglas Alexander said.

The new Scottish Secretary and Holyrood election campaign co-chair said the majority of people north of the border “already know the SNP are bad enough that they deserve to lose”.

But speaking to supporters at the Labour conference in Liverpool, he said: “Our challenge over the coming months is to convince that majority that we’re good enough that we deserve to win.”

Mr Alexander said that from now until the election in May “we will make the case that a different future for our nation is possible”.

His pledge came as he insisted Scotland needed a first minister who was “fully committed to solidarity and not separation”.

The Scottish Labour MP said: “The next first minister has to be someone who will put the people of Scotland first.

“Before constitutional obsession, or party advantage, or populist politics.”

Hitting out at First Minister John Swinney and the SNP, Mr Alexander said the “harsh truth” was that the desire for independence left nationalists “focused on difference, division and grievance”.

And he said: “In today’s world of political, economic and technological turmoil, that approach is letting Scotland down.

“Now is the time to focus on building not breaking, on co-operation not conflict, on working together not pulling apart.

“We need and deserve a first minister fully committed to solidarity and not separation to ensure Scotland’s aspirations are backed by the UK’s strength.”