Trade deal on Scotch whisky ‘very high’ on UK Government agenda – Alexander

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trade deal on Scotch whisky is “very high” up the list of agreements the UK Government is seeking to negotiate with the US, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Douglas Alexander said the UK Government is “negotiating hard” for the UK but stressed that “Donald Trump doesn’t give gifts, Donald Trump does deals”.

His comments come after First Minister John Swinney’s visit to meet the US president in the White House earlier this week.

The visit came amid concerns from the Scotch whisky sector about the impact of tariffs – currently levied at 10% on whisky exported from Scotland to America.

Mr Alexander called on Mr Swinney to put aside “political point scoring” and work together to secure a whisky trade deal with the US.

Mr Trump is due to arrive in the UK for a state visit next week.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Alexander said: “We are negotiating hard for the United Kingdom, and I can assure listeners to Good Morning Scotland that the Scotch whisky industry is very high up that list, if not at the very top of that list, in terms of what we are looking and seeking to negotiate, because we have already got some form on this.

“We have just delivered a trade deal with India, which will see tariffs cut from about 150% first to 75% and then down to 40% which will be transformative to export opportunities for Scotch whisky.

“So frankly, we are working hard between now and the state visit, and as necessary beyond the state visit to deliver for the whisky industry and all those who work in it here in Scotland.”

In a statement released earlier on Friday Mr Alexander had said: “With President Trump’s state visit just days away, we all need to put Scotland’s economy first – not political point scoring.”

Asked what he meant by suggesting Mr Swinney was engaged in political point scoring, Mr Alexander told the BBC: “When he said that he had put whisky on the agenda, with great respect, we’d already done a deal with India, where whisky was a central feature of that deal.

“But also, John Swinney knows that we had Peter Kyle on the ground in Washington on Monday.

“We’ve had negotiators on the ground in Washington every day this week, and because we’ve shared that information with him, he’s fully aware that long before John Swinney arrived in the Oval Office, we were talking with and engaging with the US administration on the issue of whisky.

“So I welcome the fact that John was in Washington. Frankly, if we have divisions at home, we will be less influential abroad.

“But the reality is, we shouldn’t be playing politics with people’s jobs and the prospects of the Scotch whisky industry.”

The Scottish Government is being asked for comment.

Speaking earlier in the week, Mr Swinney said the US president had “listened carefully” to his arguments in what he said was a “very serious and a very substantial conversation”.

He added: “I want to be very clear, we did not conclude a deal – that work rests with the United Kingdom Government.”

Mr Swinney said he had “worked hard to create a platform for the UK Government to negotiate and to deliver on Scotch whisky”.