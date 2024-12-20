Eight people hospitalised after double-decker bus crashes into bridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eight people have been rushed to hospital after a double decker bus crashed into a bridge in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Dramatic photos showed the Stagecoach-operated bus with a torn off roof after it hit the railway bridge in Kilmarnock on Thursday.

It comes just days after a different double-decker bus smashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow, leaving a 60-year-old man in a critical condition and six others injured.

Police Scotland confirmed eight people were taken to hospital following the crash but said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it was alerted around 1.55pm and dispatched one ambulance and three special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

open image in gallery It comes just days after a different double-decker bus smashed into a railway bridge in Glasgow ( PA Wire )

A Police Scotland statement said: “Officers were called to a crash involving a double decker bus on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock around 1.55pm on Thursday 19 December 2024.

“Eight passengers were taken to hospital. There are no reports of serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing into the collision. The road reopened around 5.30pm.”

A Stagecoach West Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm there has been an incident involving one of our buses in Kilmarnock yesterday afternoon.

“The six service, which runs from Kilmarnock Bus Station to New Farm Loch, struck a low bridge. We are aware of two people who were injured and are currently being treated by emergency services. Investigations are ongoing and we are working closely with Police Scotland.”

After Saturday’s incident, a woman, 52, and five men, aged 30, 32, 41 and two aged 33, were taken by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment to minor injuries and were later discharged.

Alan Carey, 49, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to a single charge of dangerous driving. He was disqualified from driving for one year and sentenced to 96 hours of unpaid work.

Carey, from Cardonald, had mistakenly taken a wrong turn at a road diversion while he was employed with First Bus.