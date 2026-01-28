Danger to life flood warning issued in Dorset as Storm Chandra continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents at a home park in Dorset have been told to evacuate their properties “as quickly as possible” as a severe flood warning is in place due to Storm Chandra.

Severe flooding, with “deep and fast flowing” water, is expected at Iford Bridge Home Park near Christchurch, Dorset as levels on the River Stour rise.

The Environment Agency issued the severe flood warning – meaning danger to life – on Wednesday morning.

It said: “Severe flooding is expected today and flood water is expected to be deep and fast flowing.

“Flooding is expected on January 28 2026.

“River levels are rising and require residents to evacuate as quickly as possible.”

Staff from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP Council) are at the site, as well as emergency services, to help residents evacuate.

Residents were told to pack a bag with essential items such as medications and prepare to be away from their properties overnight.

Power to the site, which has 80 homes, is expected to be impacted by flooding.

The EA told residents: “Move family, pets and cars to safety and turn off gas, electricity and water if it is safe to do so.”

River levels are expected to peak at 3.66m at approximately 2pm on Wednesday, it added.

Storm Chandra brought weather warnings, disruption and flooding across parts of the UK on Tuesday with Somerset Council declaring a major incident that evening.

The council said that an estimated 50 properties had been affected by flooding across Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel.

Council leader Bill Revans added: “The weather forecast remains challenging so we will be working with colleagues in the emergency services to ensure we are prepared should the situation continue to deteriorate.”

Multiple road closures were in force across Somerset due to flooding, a landslip and a tree being down, with eight schools in the county also closed.

On Tuesday, Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat MP for Honiton and Sidmouth said there were reports of around 20 flooded properties in Devon and Cornwall, with that figure expected to rise.

There were no Met Office weather warnings in place on Wednesday, with yellow warnings for rain issued for the South West of England on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, there were 87 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 215 flood alerts where it is possible in place across England.

There were nine flood alerts in Wales, with eight flood warnings and three flood alerts in Scotland.

Storm Chandra is the latest storm to be named by the western Europe storm naming group list shared between the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.