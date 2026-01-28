Danger to life flood warning issued in Dorset as Storm Chandra continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents at a home park in Dorset have been told to evacuate their properties “as quickly as possible” as a severe flood warning is in place due to Storm Chandra.

Severe flooding, with “deep and fast flowing” water, is expected at Iford Bridge Home Park near Christchurch, Dorset as levels on the River Stour rise.

The Environment Agency issued the severe flood warning – meaning danger to life – on Wednesday morning.

It said: “Severe flooding is expected today and flood water is expected to be deep and fast flowing.

“Flooding is expected on January 28 2026.

“River levels are rising and require residents to evacuate as quickly as possible.”

Staff from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP Council) are at the site, as well as emergency services, to help residents evacuate.

Residents were told to pack a bag with essential items such as medications and prepare to be away from their properties overnight.

Power to the site, which has 80 homes, is expected to be impacted by flooding.

The EA told residents: “Move family, pets and cars to safety and turn off gas, electricity and water if it is safe to do so.”

River levels are expected to peak at 3.66m at approximately 2pm on Wednesday, it added.

Resident Martin Sadler, who was among those evacuated, told the Press Association: “I was there in 2013 and my home was flooded then.

“Subsequent to that the homes were raised by about 65cms.

“I feel quite safe actually now that the home is safe from flooding.

“I think they are turning the electricity off, and so that’s a bit difficult to be comfortable without that.

“I stayed there until it got a bit risky and I left. I left before I got wet feet.”

Ann Mallett, who has gone to stay with her family after being evacuated, said flood alleviation measures needed installing at the park after the latest incident.

“It’s obviously going to get worse every year, and nobody seems to do anything about it,” she told the Press Association.

“We are okay because we are over to our sons to stay, but some people don’t have that.

“It’s just a flipping nuisance really.

“They have switched the electricity off, and I did a big shop about a week ago. I should not have done really.”

Storm Chandra brought weather warnings, disruption and flooding across parts of the UK on Tuesday with Somerset Council declaring a major incident that evening.

The council said that an estimated 50 properties had been affected by flooding across Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel.

Council leader Bill Revans added: “The weather forecast remains challenging so we will be working with colleagues in the emergency services to ensure we are prepared should the situation continue to deteriorate.”

Multiple road closures were in force across Somerset due to flooding, a landslip and a tree being down, with eight schools in the county also closed.

In Somerset, nine schools were closed because of the weather.

Meanwhile, in Devon, Storm Ingrid caused a large sinkhole measuring eight metres x 3.5 metres to appear near the railway line between Dawlish and Teignmouth.

The line will be closed between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot overnight on Wednesday for repairs.

There is also disruption to rail services in Cornwall, Devon and Somerset as a result of flooding.

On Tuesday, Richard Foord, Liberal Democrat MP for Honiton and Sidmouth said there were reports of around 20 flooded properties in Devon and Cornwall, with that figure expected to rise.

A lorry driver died in the New Forest after crashing into a river on Tuesday in the aftermath of Storm Chandra.

Hampshire Police said the man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in North Gorley.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death,” a force spokesman added.

There were no Met Office weather warnings in place on Wednesday, with yellow warnings for rain issued for the South West of England on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, there were 87 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 215 flood alerts where it is possible in place across England.

There were nine flood alerts in Wales, with eight flood warnings and three flood alerts in Scotland.

Storm Chandra is the latest storm to be named by the western Europe storm naming group list shared between the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Fire chiefs are warning that the flood risk in England is rising faster than the legal and funding framework in place to support the emergency response.

The National Fire Chiefs Council has called on the Government to consult on establishing a statutory duty for fire and rescue services in England to respond to flooding incidents which pose a risk to life.

Council chairman Phil Garrigan said: “Firefighters routinely carry out water rescues, evacuate residents and support communities during major flooding events, and they will continue to do so because that is what the public rightly expects.

“But as climate change drives more frequent and severe flooding, it is no longer credible for this life-saving work to sit outside a clear statutory framework.

“England is increasingly exposed to flood risk, yet fire and rescue services are being asked to respond without the legal clarity or funding that exists elsewhere in the UK.”