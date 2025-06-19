Ex-Pc sacked for ‘aggressive’ arrest is appealing against dismissal, force says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An ex-police officer who was sacked because of his “aggressive” detention of a 15-year-old boy is appealing against the disciplinary ruling against him, his former force has confirmed.

Lorne Castle was dismissed by Dorset Police after an independent disciplinary tribunal found that he had committed gross misconduct in relation to the arrest of the youth in Bournemouth town centre on January 27 2024.

The ex-police constable had admitted misconduct in relation to breaching the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, conduct and use of force but denied gross misconduct.

A Dorset Police spokesman confirmed that the force had been notified by Mr Castle of his intention to appeal.

He said: “We can confirm we have received notification of Lorne Castle’s intention to appeal.

“As the formal appeal process is under way, we are unable to comment further.”

Following the disciplinary hearing in May, the force said that Mr Castle had acted “inappropriately” as he detained the teenager after receiving reports of two assaults in the seaside town.

The force said in a statement: “Pc Castle was seen to use unnecessary and inappropriate words towards the boy and place both his hands on his throat.

“The panel found that Pc Castle failed to act with self-control, did not treat the boy with courtesy or respect.

“His shouting, swearing, finger pointing, taking hold of the boy’s face and throat and suggested use of leg restraints was not necessary, reasonable or proportionate.”

A video clip of the incident, released by the force, shows the officer tackling the boy to the ground before taking hold of the teenager’s face and throat while repeatedly swearing and shouting at him.

The boy can be heard shouting and crying “what have I done” and “what did I do” before the officer shouts “stop screaming like a little b****, do you understand that? Shut up”.

The teenager also screams “my f****** neck, get off me, I don’t want you on me”, while Mr Castle is on top of him.

The officer later shouts “stop resisting or I’m gonna smash you, do you understand?” and says the boy is being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Speaking on LBC radio, Mr Castle, a 46-year-old father-of-three said that he had received thousands of messages of support.

But he said that he felt that people were questioning his nature despite previously having “10 years of exemplary service” and having previously received a bravery award from the Humane Society.