Cold case appeal: Police renew search for father missing for 15 years

Fifteen years after the disappearance of a father-of-two, police have launched a fresh appeal for information.

Donavan Van Lill, a 29-year-old originally from South Africa, was last seen at his home in Pewsham on the morning of March 3, 2010.

His colleagues raised the alarm when he failed to appear at a leisure centre in Chippenham, Wiltshire, where he worked as a personal trainer, that afternoon.

There were no signs of a disturbance or forced entry at his home, police said.

His white Citroen Saxo also remained on the drive, unmoved from the previous evening.

Despite extensive police operations and numerous appeals over the past decade and a half, no trace of Mr Van Lill has ever been found.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward, hoping to finally provide answers for his family.

open image in gallery Donavan Van Lill worked as a personal trainer and played rugby for Corsham

Detective Inspector Debbie Hatch, of Wiltshire Police, said: “All outstanding missing person cases remain open and are revisited periodically in case new evidence comes to light. We remain committed to finding out what happened to Donavan.

“Donavan was a reliable employee, so when he didn’t show up, and his colleagues were unable to reach him on his mobile phone they were immediately concerned.

“He was a physically fit young man, who enjoyed his work and playing rugby for Corsham.

“The previous investigations have not uncovered any reason as to why he would have voluntarily left Chippenham without telling his friends and family of his intentions.

“I believe that the local community of Chippenham holds key information that might help us understand what happened to Donavan and urge anyone with information no matter how small or insignificant you think the information is to speak to us.

“Your information could prove vital to our investigation and help provide Donavan’s family with much needed closure.”

Martin Sugden, a swimming instructor and former soldier, stood trial at Bristol Crown Court in 2011 for Mr Van Lill’s murder but was found not guilty by a jury.