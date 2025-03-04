UK ‘engaging with key allies’ after Trump halts US aid to Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK remains “absolutely committed” to peace in Ukraine and is “engaging with key allies”, the Government has said after Donald Trump halted US military aid to the country.

The White House has suspended delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv after announcing overnight that it is “reviewing” its assistance to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.

It comes after a clash in the Oval Office between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US leader last Friday left bilateral ties between the two nations in tatters.

Allies led by Britain and France have spent recent days scrambling to find a way forward following the row, which ended with Mr Zelensky leaving the White House empty-handed despite plans to sign a minerals deal with the US.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s own trip to Washington last week went as well as No 10 could have hoped, with Mr Trump indicating he would not block the Chagos Islands deal and suggesting a trade agreement could spare British exports from US tariffs.

He is seeking to act as a bridge between America and Europe in efforts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine amid fears that Kyiv and its allies will continue to be excluded from talks over its future after White House representatives met Kremlin officials for talks about ending the war.

Following the suspension of US aid on Monday, a UK Government spokeswoman said “key allies” are being engaged with as Britain seeks to secure a lasting peace.

“We remain absolutely committed to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and are engaging with key allies in support of this effort. It is the right thing to do, and is in our interest to do so,” she said.

“We have bolstered Ukrainian military capabilities through our commitment to provide Ukraine with £3 billion a year in military aid for as long as it takes and through a £2.26 billion loan using sanctioned Russian assets.

“In addition, we’ve set up a partnership with Ukraine that allows them to use £1.6 billion of UK export finance to buy 5,000 air defence missiles manufactured in Belfast, putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position for peace.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said Sir Keir remains “laser-focused” on Ukraine and will not be “derailed” by announcements from the White House.

She denied the Government is acting as if it is “business as usual”, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s a very serious moment and I think the Prime Minister has been very serious about the way he has conducted himself.”

Ms Rayner added: “He’s laser-focused on getting peace.

“He won’t be derailed by announcements. He will continue that dialogue with our oldest and strongest ally, the US, and with European partners and with Ukraine.”

Asked how the Government should handle a leader who appears to backtrack on remarks, after Mr Trump called Mr Zelensky a dictator before days later refusing to repeat the claim, she said: “I think if you look at how the president went, the correspondence and the way in which that meeting went with the Prime Minister, you’ll have seen the warmth there.

“You’ll have seen the opportunities for a trade deal, you’ll have seen the president say about the Chagos deal – there was lots of dialogue there that was constructive.

“The Prime Minister continues to speak to President Trump.”

Earlier on Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance also heightened his criticism of the Ukrainian president, accusing him of “needling” Mr Trump and having a “certain sense of entitlement”.

“He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump said is the policy,” he told Fox News.

“That’s the real breakdown. I think Zelensky wasn’t yet there. And, frankly, still isn’t there. But I think he’ll get there eventually, he has to.”

Mr Vance said Ukrainian officials have made at least one attempt to restart negotiations after leaving the White House, but their efforts were shut down by the president.

He claimed the “door is open” as long as “Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace”.

Over the weekend, Mr Zelensky told reporters he is prepared to stand down in exchange for Nato membership, and suggested he is ready to sign the minerals deal with the US.

He has also repeatedly emphasised his gratitude towards Washington for the support it has given to Ukraine after Mr Vance told him he should “offer some words of appreciation”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK and Europe must “rearm faster” following the US announcement.

She said: “The news overnight that America is halting military aid to Ukraine is profoundly worrying.

“It is clear that Britain and Europe must rearm much faster if we want to provide Ukraine with more than just warm words of support.

“We must work to keep America in, and Russia out.”