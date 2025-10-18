Starmer and Zelensky hail ‘productive’ call with Europe after Trump meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a “productive” call with European leaders on Friday, hours after the Ukrainian leader met US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Mr Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials had lunch with the US president in Washington, a day after Mr Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister called for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.

“Productive call this evening with @ZelenskyyUa, other European leaders and @SecGenNATO,” he said.

“I reiterated our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the UK will continue to send humanitarian aid and military support.”

Downing Street confirmed Sir Keir spoke with Mr Zelensky to “underscore the United Kingdom’s resolute support for Ukraine”.

A Government spokesperson said the two men reiterated their “unwavering commitment to Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression”.

“Russia’s stalling tactics ahead of peace talks had shown Ukraine was the serious party of peace, the Prime Minister told the President,” the spokesperson said.

“The UK would continue to step up its support and would ensure Ukraine was in the strongest possible position going into the winter through ongoing humanitarian, financial and military support, the Prime Minister added.”

Leaders from Germany, Finland, Italy, Norway, and Poland were also on the call, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“I shared details of my conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues,” Mr Zelensky said in a post on X.

“The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe.

“That is exactly what we are working for. Our national security advisors will discuss the next steps. We are coordinating our positions. I am grateful for the conversation, for all the support, and for the readiness to stand with Ukraine.”

The two leaders are expected to continue discussions on support for Ukraine leading up to and after a ceasefire during a call on Friday with leaders from the Coalition of the Willing.

During his White House visit, the Ukrainian president congratulated Mr Trump on the recent Gaza ceasefire, saying the US leader now has “momentum” to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump also told Ukrainian officials he was leaning against selling long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, though he remained optimistic the war was nearing its end.

“I met with President Zelenskyy, as you know today, and we had a very good meeting, very cordial meeting. In my opinion, they should stop the war immediately,” Mr Trump told reporters after flying to Florida.

“Stop right now at the battle line. I told that to President Zelensky. I told it to President Putin. Thank you very much, everybody.”

Mr Zelensky told reporters he was open to “any kinds of formats” that brings Ukraine closer to peace and said his country counted on the US to maintain its pressure on Russia.

He said the pair also discussed battlefield positions, long-range capabilities and air defence.