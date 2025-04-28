Downing Street hails ‘undoubtedly good’ meeting between Trump and Zelensky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has welcomed the meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend as “undoubtedly good”.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said that talks over a ceasefire in Ukraine are “not at the end of the process”, while the American leader suggested that his Ukrainian counterpart could be willing to cede control of Crimea.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump were pictured sitting down on the fringes of Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, having both travelled to the Vatican for the service.

The Ukrainian leader also had a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer, and Mr Zelensky and Sir Keir were also separately pictured in a conversation with Mr Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Monday: “It was undoubtedly good to see that meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky”.

He also said that Sir Keir had a “very good” meeting with Mr Zelensky, as well as conversations with other leaders “in the margins” at the gathering.

The meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders was the first since their fraught White House clash in February.

The US President turned his criticism towards Vladimir Putin on Saturday, writing on TruthSocial that the Russian leader could be “just tapping me along”. But he told reporters on Sunday that he thinks Mr Zelensky could be ready to give up Crimea, which has been occupied by Moscow since 2014.

Asked about a suggestion the US could recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Sir Keir told broadcasters on Monday: “We are not at the end of the process yet and the discussions that are ongoing, they will be continuing this week.”

He added: “We have always been really clear: unconditional ceasefire. It’s got to be lasting, because I don’t trust Putin, I think if it’s not a lasting ceasefire he will come back for more and we mustn’t allow that to happen again. It’s happened in the past.

“That’s why I have been clear about the role that the UK and others have to play in Europe, but we did make good progress in London last week and we have got to build on that now.”

It comes as the Kremlin declared a ceasefire from May 8-10.

Earlier on Monday, a minister had described the talks between the American and Ukrainian leaders at the weekend as a “step in the right direction”.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock told GB News that it was “very welcome to see that really constructive and clear dialogue” between the pair.

“I think it was a marked contrast with the very troubled scenes that we saw in the Oval Office when President Zelensky last visited Washington,” Mr Kinnock added.

“So I think that’s clearly a step in the right direction.”