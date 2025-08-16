British personnel ready to arrive in Ukraine once fighting on hold – Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British personnel are ready to arrive in Ukraine just “days” after Moscow and Kyiv agree to put fighting on hold, the Ministry of Defence has said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his US counterpart Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, where they discussed the conflict after more than three years of fighting in eastern Europe but failed to strike a deal.

After talking for nearly three hours, they refused to answer questions from reporters, but both made statements, with Mr Trump saying “some great progress” was made with “many points” agreed to, and “very few” remaining.

The UK Government earlier this summer backed international efforts to set up a “Multinational Force Ukraine”, a military plan to bolster Ukraine’s defences once the conflict eases, in a bid to ward off future Russian aggression.

“Planning has continued on an enduring basis to ensure that a force can deploy in the days following the cessation of hostilities,” an MoD spokesperson said.

According to the Government, “along with securing Ukraine’s skies and supporting safer seas, the force is expected to regenerate land forces by providing logistics, armaments, and training expertise”.

It “will strengthen Ukraine’s path to peace and stability by supporting the regeneration of Ukraine’s own forces”, the spokesperson added.

Early designs for the Multinational Force Ukraine were originally drafted last month, after military chiefs met in Paris to agree a strategy and co-ordinate plans with the EU, Nato, the US and more than 200 planners.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Moments before Mr Trump touched down in Anchorage, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X that Saturday “will start early for everyone in Europe” as leaders react to the Alaska summit.

“We continue co-ordinating with our partners in Europe,” Mr Zelensky said, and added: “Russia must end the war that it itself started and has been dragging out for years.

“The killings must stop. A meeting of leaders is needed – at the very least, Ukraine, America, and the Russian side – and it is precisely in such a format that effective decisions are possible.”

When he addressed the press, Mr Putin said he greeted Mr Trump on the tarmac as “dear neighbour” and added: “Our countries, though separated by the oceans, are close neighbours.”

According to a translation carried by broadcasters, he claimed the “situation in Ukraine has to do with fundamental threats to our security”.

Stood next to Mr Putin in front of the words “Pursuing Peace”, Mr Trump said: “We haven’t quite got there but we’ve made some headway.”

He stressed “there’s no deal until there’s a deal” and added: “I will call up Nato in a little while.

“I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate, and I’ll of course call up President Zelensky and tell him about today’s meeting.”

Concluding their exchange, the US president said: “We’ll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon.

“Thank you very much, Vladimir.”

Mr Putin replied: “Next time, in Moscow.”

Mr Trump said: “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat for that one.

“I could see it possibly happening.”

Speaking to Fox News before boarding Air Force One to leave Alaska, Mr Trump said “a lot of points were negotiated” in what he described as “a very warm meeting”.

He said European nations would have some involvement in any deal, but said the emphasis was on Mr Zelensky “to get it done”.

Mr Trump said he expected the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to meet, possibly with him involved. The Kremlin has previously said the two men would only meet when an agreement is ready to be signed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the talks as “very positive”, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. He said no questions were taken from journalists because Mr Putin and Mr Trump had made “comprehensive statements”.